Prince Harry Reportedly Sees Netflix As ‘The Hand That Feeds Him’ And Won’t Speak Out Against ‘The Crown’

Though Netflix series The Crown is mired in controversy over the way it has portrayed several members of the royal family including Prince Charles, Princess Diana, and the queen, insiders are claiming that Prince Harry will not speak out against the streaming behemoth.

According to The Express, the main reason for this is because of the Sussexes’ multi-million dollar deal signed earlier this summer. The collaboration — for which Prince Harry and Meghan were paid a reported $150 million — is set to include documentary series and other inspiring programing from the ex-royal duo.

Royal biographer Howard Hodgson has claimed that he believes Prince Harry sees Netflix as his meal ticket and that is the reason he has not spoken against the unflattering portrayal of his family members.

“I think he might be quite worried about speaking out against Netflix, because it might damage the relationship,” Hodgson explained.

“He may perceive Netflix as the hand that feeds him,” he added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have used since the income from the contract to help them pursue financial independence from the monarchy — including purchasing a large multi-million dollar mansion in the Santa Barbara enclave of Montecito. The two have also hired an extensive public relations team to help their image as they launch their new foundation.

However, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr, many royal watchers have blamed Prince Harry for not only establishing a relationship with, but also profiting from a company that has used his parents’ relationship for financial gain. In fact, some courtiers went so far as to claim that senior members of the Windsor clan were “furious” with the couple for taking money from the streaming giant.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s brother, the Duke of Cambridge, has made his displeasure over The Crown known to his friends.

“The Duke of Cambridge is none too pleased with it. He feels that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money,” an insider claimed.

Prince Charles is also allegedly unhappy with the dramatization, and friends of the Prince of Wales have slammed the streaming service — deeming it “trolling on a Hollywood budget” — for portraying fictional storylines as fact.

This is not the first time that Prince Harry’s association with Netflix has got him into hot water. The prince was accused of cancelling a fundraiser for Invictus because it was to be streamed on a rival service. He has since vehemently denied the claims and currently intends to fight the accusation in court.