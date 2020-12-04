AEW & WWE Reportedly Competing For Signature Of Former Impact Wrestling Star

WWE announced the signings of Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz earlier this week. However, the absence of their former Impact Wrestling tag team partner Trey Miguel was noticeable.

Miguel was expected to join his stablemates at the Performance Center, but the rising star appears to be keeping his options open for the time being. That’s because AEW is reportedly hoping to beat WWE to landing the star.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Sportskeeda, both companies are interested in Miguel’s signature. As of this writing, however, the former Impact star hasn’t made a decision regarding his future.

The report clarified that WWE’s interest in acquiring the talented performer is still strong. Some fans and pundits wondered if the promotion only wanted to acquire his stablemates. However, they could still be reunited in the coming weeks.

While Miguel’s friends will compete in WWE’s black and gold brand moving forward, Miguel might be more interested at the prospect of an immediate main roster run in AEW.

Tony Khan’s company doesn’t have a rigid development process for experienced performers, so if he does join, he could find himself competing on Dynamite right away.

Some of Miguel’s friends will also be involved with AEW’s product soon. As The Inquisitr documented earlier this week, the promotion has entered into a partnership with Impact that will see talent from both entities compete on each other’s shows.

All Elite Wrestling / Twitter

However, Triple H — who runs NXT — might be extra keen to secure Miguel’s signature. As summarized by eWrestlingNews.com, “The Game” revealed that he was impressed with his former teammates and noted that they’ve already gained all the tools they need to succeed in the big leagues.

“I don’t know that they’ve really had a lot of helping hand to help have them get to where they are. They’ve just sorta figured it out on their own.”

Triple H’s words suggest that Xavier and Wentz could become big stars in no time. It remains to be seen if they’ll remain an alliance moving forward, but it’s clear that “The Game” has high hopes for the young performers.

As the Sportskeeda article pointed out, The Rascalz left their former promotion last month. They were written off television by being evicted from their treehouse, though they were given a strong farewell match.

At the time, it was reported that WWE was interested in hiring the wrestlers. AEW’s interest, meanwhile, is a recent development.