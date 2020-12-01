‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Tayshia Adams Faces Wedding Dresses & Teenaged-Boy Drama In Episode 8

Tuesday night’s episode of The Bachelorette will bring some intense moments for Tayshia Adams. Spoilers suggest that she will admit she’s falling for multiple guys. At the same time, she’s having to deal with drama among her suitors that frustrates her. Could a frontrunner emerge as Episode 8 airs?

According to ABC, former The Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher will step in to take over for Chris Harrison. This happened because Chris left the “bubble” at the La Quinta resort in California briefly during filming last summer to help his son move into his college dormitory.

One sneak peek shared via the show’s Twitter page indicates that JoJo will quickly be brought up to speed by Tayshia. It appears that one individual date has a lot of fun incorporated into it, but Tayshia will also face some teenaged-boy drama that leaves her irritated.

Zac Clark gets a one-on-one with Tayshia and they dress up in wedding garb for a photo shoot. It seems this will prompt a lot of memories for her from her first wedding and marriage. However, Zac is supportive and opens up about some of his own difficult life experiences.

As spoiler king Reality Steve details, Zac talks with Tayshia about his own former marriage. In addition, he’ll tell her about his addiction battle and be honest about how bad things got and how it all changed him. He’ll get the rose.

The group date features 10 guys and a saucy self-portrait and painting challenge. It seems that there will be plenty of skin shown during this outing, and Ben Smith reportedly gets the group date rose.

Former NFL player Eazy gets the other one-on-one with Tayshia. It seems she’ll go into this believing that he has many of the qualities she’s looking for in a partner.

However, Reality Steve’s spoilers suggest that this outing doesn’t go as she’d hoped. The pair will do some ghost hunting and Eazy will tell Tayshia over dinner he’s falling in love with her. Apparently, she’ll eliminate him at that point since she’s not feeling the same way.

An impromptu two-on-one involving both Noah Erb and Bennett Jordan will come next. These two men have been butting heads for some time now, and Tayshia will tell them it’s time to sort it out. She’ll voice some frustrations over the drama that’s escalated between the two of them, apparently suggesting they’re acting like teenagers.

Reality Steve says that viewers will get a cliffhanger before Tayshia eliminates one of these two men. Next week, everybody will see her give Noah a rose and send Bennett home.

Will the romance and conflict that plays out during Episode 8 give fans an idea of how this season ends for Tayshia? It just might, as The Bachelorette teasers hint that the sparks will fly with one of these guys and he may ultimately win her heart.