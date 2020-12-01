Bombshell ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy’s Crucial Choice Reveals That She’s Been Lying

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, December 1 indicate that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will betray Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). After everything that Finn has helped her through, Steffy will succumb to an old flame and sleep with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), per The TV Watercooler.

As for Liam, he will cheat on his wife when he beds Steffy. The Spencer heir is still reeling after witnessing Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) supposedly kissing Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

Steffy Forrester’s Crucial Choice Reveals Lie

Steffy had been carrying a torch for Liam for a long time. After they divorced, she still had their portrait on the wall. She claimed that it was for their daughter’s sake. But when she moved on with Finn, it seemed as if she had left Liam behind. It appears as if she has been lying to herself and that she still wants her ex-husband.

However, Liam recently revealed that Hope had supposedly been unfaithful to him. He saw Thomas and his wife in an embrace and rushed from the scene. Little did he know that Thomas was actually kissing a mannequin and Hope was waiting for him at home.

B&B daily spoilers revealed that Steffy and Liam will get drunk and one thing will lead to another. When Liam kisses Steffy, she will have a crucial choice to make. Will she cheat on her boyfriend, or will she make love to her baby daddy?

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Liam and Steffy wake up forced to address what happened between them the night before. pic.twitter.com/GLSNcE8GuC — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 1, 2020

Steffy & Liam Spencer Make Love On The Bold And The Beautiful

The exes will give in to their carnal desires and make love. However, they wake up in the morning and realize what they have done. Both of them will regret their actions. Steffy will feel bad that she cheated on Finn, while Liam knows that he has betrayed his vows. He knows that he should have first confronted Hope and then ended his marriage before sleeping with another.

However, teasers hint that Liam still wants to end his marriage. Steffy will protest and point out that he needs to hear Hope out. He doesn’t really know what happened between Thomas and his wife, and he should give them a chance to explain. She doesn’t want Beth Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) to also grow up in a broken home.

Liam is hot-headed and tends to let his emotions lead him. He doesn’t listen to Steffy and wants to confront Thomas. As far as he’s concerned, Thomas set out to break up his family, and he succeeded. But Liam doesn’t know that Thomas is going through a personal mental crisis, and he will arrive at the wrong time. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam will make a wrong move and all hell will break loose.