Tori Roloff Delights Fans With Sweet New Family Photos: ‘We Found Our Christmas Tree!’

Tori Roloff took to Instagram to share a series of sweet snaps from her family outing over the weekend. The post was shared to her feed on Sunday, and it’s been garnering rave reviews from fans ever since.

The update was composed of four new images of the family having a good time picking out their tree. A geotag in the update indicated that the Little People, Big World stars were at Christmas Mountain Choose and Cut, which is located in Scappoose, Oregon.

The first image captured Tori, Zach Roloff, Jackson Roloff, and Lilah Roloff posed on a gloomy day. Tori held her daughter in her arms, looking into the camera with a sweet smile. The schoolteacher was bundled up for the chilly day in a puffy black jacket that hit above her knees. Tori added a brown sequined scarf and wore her long, dark locks down. Lilah looked as sweet as could be in a gray dress and a pair of white tights. She also sported a black beanie with pom-poms.

Zach wore a T-shirt with a graphic on the front, adding a brown jacket that was worn open. He also rocked a pair of black pants and gloves to match. Jackson coordinated colors with his father, sporting a brown beanie and a puffy jacket.

The next image in the set captured the whole gang together again with the addition of their pooch — a Bernese Mountain dog named Murphy.

In the third photo, Zach and Jackson stood in the middle of a row of Christmas trees with Murphy, and Zach was sporting a face mask. The last photo in the deck captured the two kiddos posed together. Lilah sat in a wagon with a fleece blanket draped over her lap and her big brother posed right behind her.

In the caption, Tori shared that “it’s officially feeling like Christmas” in their house because they found their tree.

It has not taken long for fans to shower the photos with praise. Within 24 hours, the post has amassed more than 155,000 likes and 1,400-plus comments.

“Literally cutest most photogenic kids ever,” one follower commented with a few red hearts.

“Oh my gosh!!! Lilah sure looks like you, Tori. Just beautiful!! Enjoy your holiday!!” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“OMG could Lilah and Jackson be any stinkin’ cuter?! My heart would just explode!” a third raved, adding a few clapping hand emoji to the end of the post.

“Love baby girls smile and that hat is too cute,” another added.