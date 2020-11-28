NBA Rumors: LaMarcus Aldridge Could Be Traded To Heat For Package Centered On Kendrick Nunn

In the past months, rumors have continuously swirled around LaMarcus Aldridge and his future with the San Antonio Spurs. With the veteran big man entering the final year of his contract, most people believe that the Spurs are trading him this offseason than taking the risk of losing him in the 2021 free agency period without getting anything in return. One of the teams that could express an interest in acquiring Aldridge is the Miami Heat.

After their failed pursuit of Aldridge five years ago, Pat Riley and the Heat could once again try to bring him to Miami this offseason. According to Deadspin, the Heat could explore sending a package centered on Kendrick Nunn to the Spurs in exchange for Aldridge. He may no longer be in his prime, but the outlet believes that adding him to their core of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Avery Bradley could boost the Heat’s chances of defending their throne in the Eastern Conference and capturing the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“Given the aforementioned nature of what the deal would actually be, Aldridge improves the roster and improves the spot overnight, standing beside Adebayo as the win-now big needed to combat larger rosters, like the Los Angeles Lakers, whom they failed to overcome in the NBA Finals. It also maintains the Heat’s depth, which will never lose balance given their construction and general development. First-round pick Precious Achuiwa’s immediate future is in good hands. Your playoff closing five could look like Bradley-Herro-Butler-Adebayo-Aldridge, with an argument for being the most balanced lineup in the Eastern Conference, with Robinson, Dragic, and Harkless, among others, waiting in the wings.”

Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

Aldridge could potentially be a great addition to the Heat. He could give them a very reliable scoring option under the basket and contribute as a rebounder, facilitator, shot-blocker, and floor-spacer. Last season, he averaged 18.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.6 blocks while shooting 49.3 from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Having him on their roster could be a huge help for Miami, especially if they meet the defending champ Los Angeles Lakers again in the 2021 NBA Finals. If the Lakers use Marc Gasol and Anthony Davis as their starting frontcourt, the Heat could easily counter them with Adebayo and Aldridge.

Meanwhile, the proposed deal might also be beneficial for the Spurs. Instead of letting Aldridge walk away next summer for nothing, they could end up with a promising player. Nunn could join Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV, and Jakob Poeltl to form the core of the next title-contending team in San Antonio.