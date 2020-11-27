NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz Could Acquire Russell Westbrook And PJ Tucker For Package Centered On Mike Conley

In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of trades that every team could make after the first week of 2020 free agency. These include the blockbuster deal that would enable the Utah Jazz to acquire Russell Westbrook and PJ Tucker from the Houston Rockets. In the proposed trade scenario, the Jazz would be sending a package that includes Mike Conley and Royce O’Neale to the Rockets in exchange for Westbrook and Tucker.

If the trade becomes a reality, Swartz believes that it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster. For the Rockets, instead of keeping a disgruntled superstar on their roster, they would be receiving another All-Star caliber point guard in Conley who could be a much better fit with James Harden and a defensive-minded forward in O’Neale.

“If the Rockets want to move on from Westbrook but still get enough talent back to stay competitive, Conley could be the perfect solution. The 33-year-old point guard is coming off a strong postseason performance (he averaged 19.8 points and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 52.9 percent from three) and may actually be the better fit next to James Harden. His $34.5 million salary expires next summer, which would give the Rockets real cap flexibility for the first time in years. O’Neale is a terrific defensive forward who would help fill the void left by the Robert Covington trade.”

Meanwhile, for the Jazz, trading for Westbrook would undeniably be a huge gamble. He’s not only a questionable fit alongside Mitchell, but he would also affect the team’s salary cap flexibility in the years to come. However, bringing “The Brodie” to Utah could be worth taking the risk for the Jazz, especially if they believe that it could boost their chances of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title next season.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Westbrook would give the Jazz an upgrade at the point guard position, giving them a younger and more explosive floor general to pair with Mitchell in their backcourt. Westbrook’s arrival would help them boost their performance in terms of scoring, rebounding, playmaking, and defending the perimeter. Last season, he averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 47.2 percent from the field, per ESPN.

It would definitely take time before Westbrook and Mitchell mesh well on the court. However, once they find the perfect chemistry, they could form one of the most explosive backcourt duos in the league in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Tucker isn’t just included in the deal for salary-matching purposes. He would give the Jazz more veteran presence in their locker room and a defensive-minded big man who is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc. Tucker would likely come off the bench in Utah, but they could also use him as their starting center if they want to use the small-ball strategy.