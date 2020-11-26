NBA Trade Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Joel Embiid For James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall & Draft Pick

With Klay Thompson set to miss a considerable amount of time due to injury, it would be harder for the Golden State Warriors to bring themselves back to title contention in the 2020-21 NBA season. If they are serious about reclaiming their throne and reviving their dynasty, the Warriors should strongly consider using their precious trade assets to acquire a legitimate superstar that would help Stephen Curry and Draymond Green carry the team next year. One of the dream trade targets for the Warriors this offseason is All-Star Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

In a recent article, Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World created a list of blockbuster trades that could happen in the 2020 offseason. These include the hypothetical deal that would send Embiid to Bay Area. In the proposed scenario, Golden State would be sending a package that includes James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall, and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2021 first-round pick to Philadephia in exchange for Embiid.

“Joel Embiid should always be untouchable for any team he plays for, but the 76ers need to analyze their roster carefully. The Sixers already have a franchise player in Ben Simmons and his fit with Embiid has not worked as many have hoped. If they look across conferences to the West, the Golden State Warriors might have the best possible trade package for the oft-injured and inconsistent Joel Embiid who doesn’t fit with Simmons. If the Warriors swoop in and offer James Wiseman and Andrew Wiggins, Philly might take a look. Wiseman is a potential All-Star and possibly superstar, so Philly can revamp their squad.”

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Trading Wiseman, Wiggins, Paschall, and the Timberwolves’ 2021 first-round selection would undeniably be a tough decision for the Warriors, but sacrificing all those assets would be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Embiid’s caliber. Embiid is currently one of the most dominant big men in the league. His arrival in Golden State would tremendously boost their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, facilitator, shot-blocker, and floor-spacer.

Last season, he averaged 23.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from beyond the three-point range, per ESPN. With his ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc, Embiid would be a great fit with Coach Steve Kerr’s system.

Embiid may not have shown any sign that he’s no longer happy with the Sixers, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of playing for a team as great as the Warriors. Compared to Philadephia, joining forces with Curry and Green in Golden State would give him a better chance of winning his first championship ring next year.