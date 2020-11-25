The Weeknd Asks The Grammy Awards For ‘Transparency’ & Calls Them ‘Corrupt’ In Angry Instagram Post

The Weeknd asked the Grammy Awards for “transparency” and called them “corrupt” in an angry Instagram post he shared after learning he was passed over by the Recording Academy for nominations for its 2021 award show.

The share has garnered a lot of attention from his dedicated fans, who believe the singer and songwriter had every right to be upset after had one of 2020’s biggest hit records, After Hours, and a hugely successful single called “Blinding Lights,” and ended up with no recognition for his work in the industry.

They took to the comments section of the post to share their own frustration.

“As you should King,” wrote one fan.

“You are bigger than the Grammys,” penned a second follower.

“Blinding Lights was the biggest song of the year and didn’t get a nomination, SMH,” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“ALBUM of the year by far!!! One of the best albums ever! This is a disgrace!! Your work on After Hours saved us during this pandemic. Keep ur head up king,” claimed a fourth fan.

The Inquisitr reported that The Weeknd was snubbed by The Recording Academy on November 24.

The Academy’s interim president and CEO Harvey Mason Jr said in a statement to Rolling Stone that he understood The Weeknd’s disappointment at not being nominated. He said he was also surprised that the singer did not get any nods and could empathize with what he was feeling. Mr. Mason said that the music The Weeknd created this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world were worthy of everyone’s admiration.

Rolling Stone reported that a source close to the situation alleged that the issue was due to discussions regarding The Weeknd performing at both the Grammy ceremony and the Super Bowl, which will air one week apart. This source alleged that the Weeknd’s shutout followed weeks of discussions about a possible performance at the January ceremony, They claimed that there was an ultimatum given which resulted in a struggle over The Weeknd playing the Super Bowl that went on for some time. The Rolling Stone source said it was eventually agreed upon that The Weeknd would play at both functions. Then the nominations were released and The Weeknd was ignored for his work.

Mason denied that The Weeknd playing the half-time show at the Super Bowl had anything to do with his Grammy snub to the aforementioned publication.

“Blinding Lights” has been the singer’s biggest hit thus far in his catalog. It spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart reported Us Weekly.