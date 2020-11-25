‘One Piece’ Chapter 997 Spoilers: Zoro Defeats Antidote-Carrying Headliner, Sanji Captured By Tobi Roppo

One Piece Chapter 997 has yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted on Reddit, the upcoming chapter is set to feature Straw Hat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro successfully defeating Beast Pirates headliner Scratchmen Apoo to get the antidote for the virus created by Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague. It would also show Straw Hat Pirates cook Vinsmoke Sanji being captured by one of the members of the Tobi Roppo, Black Maria.

While they are chasing Apoo, Zoro will see Kiku’s severed arm falling from the sky. This makes Pirate Hunter furious as he becomes more serious about finishing their business at the banquet hall. Zoro would get enraged and successfully take down Apoo, who possesses the antidote for Queen’s virus. Upon getting the antidote, Straw Hat Pirates doctor Tony Tony Chopper will immediately make a move to save those who are infected.

He quickly discovers the structure of Queen’s virus and vows to create an antidote for everyone. After learning about their plan, the Beast Pirates All-Star will try to eliminate Chopper. Luckily, Zoro, who is still enraged by what happened to Kiku, will appear to defend his comrade from Queen.

Meanwhile, based on the spoilers, Sanji will be caught by the enemy while escorting Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy to the dome. Sanji may have gotten incredibly stronger in the past years, but he has yet to address his weakness when it comes to beautiful women. Black Leg will be shown in the upcoming chapter being seduced by Black Maria.

One Piece Chapter 997 will also feature Luffy getting closer to the location of the battle between Emperor Kaido and the Nine Red Scabbards. He gets chased by several Beast Pirates headliners on the fourth floor, but he manages to escape from them using the path created by the samurai.

Former Whitebeard Pirates first-division commander Marco the Phoenix finally arrives at the banquet hall and asks Zoro and Nico Robin if he could help. In the midst of the war, an earthquake strikes Onigashima. Most of them are unaware of its cause, with Brook speculating that it might have been caused by Pirate Hunter. Yamato says something about a dragon flame that makes the island rumble. One Piece Chapter 997 will show Emperor Kaido surrounding the island with clouds and intending to take Onigashima to the Flower Capital.