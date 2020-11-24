NBA Rumors: Blake Griffin & Derrick Rose Could Be Headed To Jazz For Package Centered On Mike Conley

Since they traded Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers, rumors have been swirling around Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose, and their future with the Detroit Pistons. With Drummond gone, the Pistons are expected to trade Griffin and Rose next and undergo a rebuilding process. One of the potential trade partners for the Pistons in the deal involving Griffin and Rose is the Utah Jazz.

According to Jake Rogers of NBA Analysis Network, the Jazz may consider sending a package that includes Mike Conley, Royce O’Neale, a 2021 second-round pick, and a 2023 second-round pick to the Pistons in exchange for Griffin and Rose. Rogers believes that the proposed deal would make a lot of sense for the Jazz as it would enable them to acquire two former All-Stars that would help Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert carry the team in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“As for the Jazz, they would be getting two potential stars to play alongside Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Obviously, this deal would be a win for the Jazz. They need to find more talent to play with Mitchell and Gobert. Adding Griffin and Rose would get that job done.”

Trading for Griffin would undeniably be a huge gamble for the Jazz. He’s coming off a knee injury that sidelined him for most of the 2019-20 NBA season, and he’s owed $75.5 million over the next two seasons. However, when healthy, Griffin would be an incredible addition to Utah, especially if he manages to regain his All-Star form next year. He would give the Jazz a very reliable third scoring option behind Mitchell and Gobert, an incredible rebounder, facilitator, and floor-spacer.

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Meanwhile, in Rose, Utah would be acquiring a former MVP who could either serve as Mitchell’s starting backcourt partner or his primary backup next season. Rose may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the past years, but in the last two seasons, he’s starting to show a glimpse of his old self and managed to unlock his three-point shooting skills.

The arrival of Griffin and Rose wouldn’t make the Jazz an instant favorite to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year, but if they mesh well with Mitchell and Gobert, it would boost their chances of making a deep playoff run in the loaded Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the suggested deal would make a lot of sense for the Pistons if they are already considering taking a different route. It would allow them to dump Griffin and massive salary without giving up a future first-round pick. Though they would only be receiving two future second-rounders in the process, they could still use it to add young and promising talents that would help them speed up the rebuilding process.