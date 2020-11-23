Faith Stowers Reportedly Looking For Black Business Owner To Be The New Lisa Vanderpump For Reality Show Pitch

The former SURver wants to develop her own series.

Faith Stowers is reportedly looking to create her very own Vanderpump Rules.

The former SURVer, whose comments about the past actions of cast members on the Bravo hit resulted in the bombshell firings of Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, is allegedly looking to develop a similar reality show centered around a Black-owned business.

“She wants to use the opportunity to create more black-themed entertainment and help black entrepreneurs — kinda like a Black Lisa Vanderpump,” a source told Page Six. “She’s been having meetings around town trying to make it happen.”

Stowers previously appeared on Vanderpump Rules while working at SUR, the West Hollywood eatery owned by Vanderpump. She was embroiled in a storyline about an alleged affair with a co-worker and was later bullied by angry co-stars.

The restaurant has been the cornerstone of Vanderpump Rules for eight seasons as it follows the work and personal lives of staffers that include Jax Taylor, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, and more. Storylines have also been set at TomTom, the bar/restaurant managed by LVP’s former employees Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval. Both SUR and TomTom have been close since March amid California’s COVID-19 mandates.

While it is unclear if Faith is scouting Black restaurateurs for her reality show pitch, the series she previously appeared on remains in limbo following the casting shake-up and the coronavirus pandemic. A production source told Page Six that Bravo has still has not made any decisions on filming or a timetable to resume Vanderpump Rules as they “need to see how restaurants continue to do in LA.”

Stowers could be eyeing other types of Black businesses that are not as greatly affected by the mandates as she looks to create her own spin on the format.

Tommy Garcia / Bravo

Veteran Bravo star Scheana Shay has admitted she’s “worried” about the status of Vanderpump Rules, which usually begins filming in the summertime. Producers are currently missing out on an epic storyline, as three longtime castmembers — Shay, Brittany Cartwright, and Lala Kent– are all pregnant and due in April.

With four other cast members out — in addition to Schroeder and Doute, Season 8 newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also canned — fans may see some new faces if and when the series returns.

Interestingly, Stowers previously told Us Weekly, she would “love” to go back on Vanderpump Rules.

“I think it’s really cool,” she said. “I would love to join their cast again and to be able to showcase my life to people because I know people can relate to it.”

While she was featured as a SUR employee on Vanderpump Rules, Stowers admitted she was disappointed viewers didn’t get to see other aspects of her life.

“It’s unfortunate that I didn’t get to show my military career with Vanderpump Rules and you know, my dating life,” she said.