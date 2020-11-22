‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley And Fiancé Dale Moss Dance And Laugh Together In New Instagram Video

The couple is going strong despite cheating rumors.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are doing just fine despite cheating rumors that surfaced this week. The Bachelorette stars found themselves back in the news after Dale was spotted out and about in New York City with models he worked a Hugo Boss campaign with. Rumors swirled that Dale kissed one of the models, but the story was shot down by entertainment news outlet TMZ. The site also noted that Clare and Dale reunited this weekend to start their Thanksgiving festivities, noting they will spend the holiday together with their family and friends.

To further shut down the cheating rumors, Clare posted a video to her Instagram feed on November 22 where she danced and laughed alongside her future husband in a large hotel room.

In the clip, only Dale was seen in the frame at first, checking behind him to see if Clare was entering the room. Once the reality star walked out of a hallway and came into frame, the pair danced in sync by putting their hands behind their heads and thrusting their midsections.

Clare started laughing immediately and bent over as she cackled while Dale kept dancing with a wide grin on his face. The pair danced to “20 min” by Lil Uzi Vert while sporting matching white tank tops and black pants.

In the caption for the upload, Clare noted their matching garbs and said that they were “twinning.” The couple had plenty of supporters in the comments section, with many fans cheering their relationship on.

“Omg I love you two together,” one fan wrote.

“Aww! Y’all are srsly adorable!” another added with a pink heart emoji.

“I just watched juan pablos season for the first time and im so glad you found the love of your life. You are so genuine and beautiful and you truly deserve it,” another said of Clare’s time on The Bachelor.

The pair also posted to their Instagram stories, proving that they were happier than ever despite what the rumor mill was saying.

In her story, Clare took a video of Dale eating a leaf from a plate of food at a restaurant. The 39-year-old thought her beau was eating the garnish, and asked her followers if he should have been eating the plant or not. Her audience was divided, with 56 percent of voters saying it wasn’t to eat, with 44 percent saying it was.

Dale posted a different clip where he rode an escalator in a mall. He said he was getting his steps in for the day while waiting for Clare to finish her shopping.