Stassi Schroder Wants Her Baby To ‘Stay In’ While Also Noting She Has ‘No Income’

Stassi Schroeder has been documenting most of her pregnancy on social media, and regularly asks her followers for advice and input. The 32-year-old had been struggling with her comfort in the last month because of how her daughter had been positioned in her stomach. The former Bravo star admitted she was having problems sleeping, as well as breathing but it looks like those issues might have subsided.

On November 21, Stassi posted a photo to her Instagram story where she noted that her baby had dropped lower in her belly.

“Baby feels lower and I can breathe better today. What does this mean,” she asked according to Us Weekly. “Everyone is saying baby is getting into position. Need her to stay in because I was seriously looking forward to birthing a Capricorn. Lol.”

If Stassi gives birth before December 22, she will have a Sagittarius on her hands but if her daughter makes it to 40-weeks she will be the Capricorn that her mom hoped for.

In a separate story posted on November 20, Stassi went out with husband Beau Clark for a fun-filled day of shopping at Target. The mother-to-be shared a video of herself getting ready to enter the store, looking as excited as ever.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“Alright, this is the first time that I’m going shopping in over nine months,” she said according to a separate report from Us Weekly. “I’ve never been more effing excited about anything. I don’t care if I don’t have income right now. I’m gonna spend so much money, you have no idea.”

Beau told his wife to just go for it, giving her words of encouragement.

“Just go, go shop,” he said.

Stassi was famously fired from her gig on Vanderpump Rules five months ago. The Next Level Basic author and Kristen Doute admitted to calling the police on former co-star Faith Stowers after they believed she might have been involved in a crime. Bravo made an example of the women, as well as freshman cast members Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens who were also fired for racially insensitive tweets. Stassi also lost her sponsorship deals and popular podcast, drastically reducing her income.

Some cast members still on the series might see a dip in their finances as well though. Scheana Marie, who is also expecting her first child, recently revealed on her podcast, Schenanigans, that she’s worried about Vanderpump Rule’s future. The “Good as Gold” singer said she doesn’t know much about Season 9’s production, especially now that certain counties in California are increasing lockdown measures. If Scheana’s concerns are valid, it doesn’t look like anyone from the Bravo series will be bringing in a check anytime soon.