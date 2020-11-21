WWE News: Superstar Opens Up About Being ‘Held Hostage’ In Saudi Arabia Following ‘Crown Jewel’ 2019

As documented by Babyface vs. Heel, an unnamed WWE superstar opened up about the alleged “hostage situation” that took place after 2019’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

As the article noted, the charter flight that was supposed to fly the WWE performers back to the United States after the show was delayed by several hours.

The company stated that the flight was held up due to mechanical difficulties, but Babyface vs. Heel‘s source stated that wasn’t the case at all.

According to the wrestler, the performers were told that the delay was due to the plane needing to be refueled. They were told that the person who was responsible for filling the tank couldn’t be found at the time, which is why they had to wait.

However, as more time passed, the passengers realized something wasn’t right. The pilot subsequently confirmed their suspicions, revealing that he’d been ordered not to take off and the situation was beyond his control.

“We all get on the plane, we haven’t eaten a meal in 8 hours. I ask [one of] the flight attendants what was going on. He told me he had no idea why they were holding us (if it was mechanical, wouldn’t they let someone know?). He said all he knows is for some reason, these people don’t care to get you guys out of here.”

The wrestler went on to say that a smaller charter plane was able to get 20 important wrestlers out of the country to try and make it back for that week’s Friday Night SmackDown show. Others had left earlier on private planes that were designated to Brock Lesnar, Hulk Hogan and other big names.

It took several flights to get the WWE personnel out of Saudi Arabia. However, some performers were also put up in luxury hotels for a day while they waited for transport to be scheduled for them.

The timing of the incident was suspicious as well. At the time, there were rumors of a disagreement that Vince McMahon had with Saudi Arabian officials regarding payment.

Crown Jewel aired later for Saudi Arabian fans due to technical issues, which may have led to a dispute between the company and national officials.

However, as The Inquisitr previously recalled, it was also reported that WWE was still owed money from Super ShowDown and McMahon demanded payment.

The story is still shrouded in mystery, but it adds another layer to WWE’s controversial relationship with the Middle Eastern nation.