‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Surprise: Chelsea Makes A Stunning Accusation

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, November 23, tease that Chelsea makes a stunning accusation against Sharon after learning the therapist and Victor teamed up to have Adam committed.

The women in Adam’s (Mark Grossman) life find themselves at a bitter crossroad once again when Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) demands answers from Sharon (Sharon Case), according to SheKnows Soaps. The couple was finally making plans for a future that didn’t include Genoa City, and she felt that she could forgive him even though he had her kidnapped. They hoped to move closer to Connor (Judah Mackey) and live life as the Wilson family instead of the Newmans. It seemed like a dream come true for Chelsea after all they’ve been through recently.

However, when she arrives at Adam’s, he’s nowhere to be found, and a furious Chelsea goes on a rampage to find out where he is. Not surprisingly, she goes straight to Sharon, and the coffee shop owner turned therapist is surprised that Victor (Eric Braeden) didn’t contact Chelsea with the details. Sharon is stuck with the unenviable task of letting Chelsea know that she and Victor had Adam committed against his will.

Chelsea is truly aghast at the news. She believes it will only hurt Adam. Even more than that, though, Chelsea lashes out at Sharon. She blames Adam’s ex-wife for wanting to keep him on a string for herself because if he left Genoa City, then Sharon would lose him forever. Sharon denies every bit of Chelsea’s outrageous accusations since she’s happily planning her wedding to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), but the angry woman doesn’t buy it for a second.

Ultimately, Chelsea is left trying to get the details of where he stashed his youngest son from Victor (Eric Braeden). He won’t budge, though. Victor wants Adam to get help, and he feels like the outraged woman will only hurt his son’s chances at healing.

Elsewhere, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) gets an unexpected offer, which she’s more than willing to jump at. Kyle (Michael Mealor) is left with a big hole in his staff when Summer (Hunter King) leaves to run the Jabot Collective for Lauren (Tracey Bregman). Kyle offers his friend the position, and since she hasn’t had a steady job since she got laid off from Power Communications, she’s pretty thrilled with the offer. Sure, she needs to talk terms and compensation, but overall, Mariah is ready to have something of her own again now that Sharon beat cancer.