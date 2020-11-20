WWE News: Sami Zayn Shocks Twitter Followers With Controversial Anti-American Promo Ahead Of ‘Survivor Series’

Sami Zayn took to Twitter earlier and lashed out at the United States with a social media promo. However, instead of upsetting some of the more patriotic members of the WWE Universe, the post resulted in most of his fans showering him with praise.

In the post, Zayn took aim at Bobby Lashley, his opponent at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-pay-view, which will take place this coming Sunday. The Canadian superstar joked that his opponent is working on a new move that will do his country proud.

“I hear that as United States Champion, Bobby Lashley is working on a new finishing move called “The American Way,” where he sets up a base on my property, destroys my home, has his friends take whatever is left, then says he did it for freedom & makes me out to be the bad guy.”

Zayn’s followers appreciated the tweet. As of this writing, it’s received over 7000 likes and 1500 retweets. While some social media fans complimented the heel for living up to his bad guy persona, some were concerned that he’d be punished by the company.

“I mean you’re not wrong. I just don’t want to see you fined or suspended again,” tweeted one user.

“This is why I’m still watching @wwe…. if it wasn’t for people like Sami, there’d be no point,” wrote another Twitter user.

One fan tweeted a still of Marge Simpson with a caption which stated that Zayn’s words weren’t wrong, but he shouldn’t be allowed to say them or else he might get into trouble.

Some people did tell Zayn that he was free to leave America if he didn’t like the country, which is perhaps the reaction the superstar was looking for considering that it’s his job to gain heat.

However, the general sentiment of the remarks suggested that he’s beloved by the fans due to his entertaining antics. Despite being portrayed as a heel, Zayn is known for cutting comedic promos that have made him a household name on Friday Night SmackDown.

The superstar isn’t shy about expressing his political opinions on social media earlier, often in a joking manner. As The Inquisitr previously documented, he recently accused Donald Trump of gimmick infringement, stating that the politician is a “cowardly, delusional heel” who suffers from arrogance and paranoia.

As The Inquisitr report noted, Zayn’s anti-Trump tweet caught the attention of former WWE star Val Venis, who proceeded to call the Intercontinental Champion “stupid.”