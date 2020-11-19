‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy & Liam Bond Over Kelly

Friday’s The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) finds something that he and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) can agree on, per SheKnows Soaps. They talk about their daughter, Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray).

Steffy Reminds Liam That He And Thomas Are The Same

Liam rants about Steffy’s brother, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). He doesn’t trust the designer and is sure that he is still obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Steffy doesn’t agree with him. She believes that Thomas has turned over a new leaf.

When Liam says that he thinks that Thomas is using his son to get to Hope again, Steffy interjects. She knows that her brother genuinely loves and misses Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). She reminds him what it’s like not to live with his child. Surely Liam understands what it’s like to be separated from one’s child?

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers reveal that Liam will relent. He hates being apart from Kelly. He knows that he dislikes not living under the same roof with her and how torn he feels about it. Even he must admit that Thomas must miss his son.

Steffy & Liam Bond

The former couple bond as they talk about their daughter. They still try and put the little girl’s needs ahead of their own even though they are no longer married. Steffy has also never tried to keep Kelly and Liam apart, and he appreciates this about her.

As they talk about their daughter, Steffy and Liam bond. Their mutual love for Kelly will always bind them, even when they disagree about certain issues. Both take their roles as parents seriously because they want Kelly to be happy.

Steffy and Hope agreed to raise Kelly and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) as sisters. The former sister wives have put in the work so that their daughters grow up in a stable environment, and it seems to be working for them.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that next week, Liam will find Hope and Thomas in a compromising position. It appears as if he will be shocked and may even jump to the wrong conclusions. He will begin questioning why Hope has been defending Thomas and if she is starting to have feelings for him.

Those who follow the soap opera know that he has always hopped between the two women when it suited him. However, Steffy is currently dating Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), who is crazy about Kelly. It doesn’t seem likely that she’ll leave her hunky boyfriend for her ex-husband, or will she?