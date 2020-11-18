Brooke Burke Posts ‘Pure’ Photo With Son While Prepping For Glam Sesh

Brooke Burke took to Instagram to share a rare photo with her adorable son, Shaya Braven Charvet, by her side. The model and television personality snapped the shot on November 18, and within a matter of minutes, it’s earned a ton of attention.

The photo captured Brooke in the middle of a glam sesh as she sat in a navy director’s chair. She and her son were posed in the kitchen. A marble island and a glass cabinet were behind them. Brooke extended one arm forward and outside the frame, ensuring she captured the perfect angle. She tilted her head to the side and put a smile on her face as she gazed into the lens with her big, brown eyes.

Brooke looked casual for the photo op, sporting a gray tank top. It had thin straps covering her shoulders, leaving one of her muscular arms on full display. Its scooping neckline showed her bronze collar, and the front appeared to have a white graphic that was cropped out of the shot. She wore her long, brunette locks with a center part, clipping the front back out of her face as she appeared to be in the middle of a makeup application.

Shaya stood in the back of his mom, leaning one arm on her shoulder and smiling for the camera. He rocked a royal-blue T-shirt with oversized sleeves and a crew neckline. The 12-year-old wore his dark hair out of his face, with only a few strands falling over his forehead.

In the caption of the image, Brooke shared that it was “just pure,” adding a single red heart emoji to the end of her words. It has not taken long for the social media star’s audience to weigh in on her feed’s most recent addition. The update attracted more than 2,600 likes and 60-plus comments from her loyal fans within an hour. Some Instagrammers applauded the great family genetics while a few more simply expressed their love for Shaya’s rare shot.

“He is his daddy’s clone! You’ve made some beautiful little people gorgeous mama,” one follower gushed, adding a set of heart-eye emoji.

“He is so cute….Actually, he is a beautiful boy!!” a second social media user exclaimed.

“Has your beautiful features in a handsome way!” another Instagrammer wrote.

“Brooke I love your app… I’ve never felt better thank you. Gorgeous family too,” a fourth complimented, with the addition of a few hearts.

As fans know, Brooke normally shares photos from her workout program on the social media platform.