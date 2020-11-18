Meghan Markle Admits To Leaking Personal Information To ‘Finding Freedom’ Authors After Previous Denials

New court documents have revealed that Meghan Markle leaked personal information, via a friend, to the authors of the Sussex biography Finding Freedom. The revelations were disclosed by the Meghan’s legal team as part of the court case between the duchess and Associated Newspapers Limited.

According to The Telegraph, the duchess’s lawyers said that Markle decided to leak details about a personal letter she was sending to her father to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, who published Finding Freedom this past August. Meghan reportedly believed that the media had “misrepresented” her relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, and had a friend talk to the writers to give an overview of the missive.

“The Claimant was concerned that her father’s narrative… would be repeated… Accordingly, she indicated to a person whom she knew had already been approached by the authors that the true position as above (which that person and several others who knew the Claimant already knew) could be communicated to the authors to prevent any further misrepresentation,” the documents claimed.

Meghan’s lawyers also admitted that Jason Knauf — who currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of The Royal Foundation — offered feedback for the letter and that Meghan sought advice on what to write from other senior officials.

The new disclosure has quickly received harsh reactions and critique from royal watchers in the United Kingdom as the duchess’s legal team had claimed as recently as September that Meghan had never cooperated with the authors of Finding Freedom.

“The claimant and her husband did not collaborate with the authors on the book,” stated Justin Rushbrooke, one of Meghan’s attorneys, per The Guardian. He added that Scobie and Durand “were not given the impression that the claimant wanted the contents of the letter to be reproduced in the book.”

The new documents appear to contradict those claims, and social media users were quick to accuse the Sussexes of lying about their involvement.

It remains to be seen how much more publicity the trial will bring as it continues. Associated Newspapers has argued that Meghan had wanted the letter to become public knowledge and used five friends to bring up the topic in a flattering People magazine article.

The negative feedback comes after the Sussexes have been attempting to revamp their image after a source close to the couple revealed that they were beginning to realize they were no longer “the golden couple” of the monarchy.

Part of this process has included hiring Silicon Valley stars Christine Weil Schirmer and Toya Holness to begin a new public relations strategy.