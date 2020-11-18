WWE Beauty Sasha Banks Goes For A Walk In Tiny Shorts & Tight Tanktop In Latest Instagram Snaps

WWE superstar Sasha Banks went for a walk in a brand new pair of sneakers this week, and she shared the news with her 4.9 followers courtesy of a selection of snaps. The wrestler also showed off her perfect physique by rocking a tight tank top and a pair of tiny shorts.

Banks was in a beautiful park at the time, surrounded by green grass and large trees. It was a sunny day, and the current Friday Night SmackDown Women’s Champion dressed appropriately for the warm occasion.

In the first snap, “The Boss” knelt down and stretched on the park’s concrete path. Her left leg was outstretched, putting her foot close to the camera. The logo of her sneaker was on full display. The superstar also provided a close-up of her toned legs.

The second photo showed Banks sitting on the grass with her head tilted to the side, staring into the distance. This snap also placed her new sneakers at the front and center, providing her followers with a shot of the footwear’s immaculate red soles.

In the third picture, Banks sat on the grass with her legs crossed. She rested her left arm on her knee and stared into the camera, boasting a casual expression on her face. The park’s green bushes were visible in the background.

The fourth snap depicted the champion in a sitting position again, only this time she pointed her forefingers toward the sky and stuck her tongue out. Banks was laughing with her eyes closed, clearly enjoying herself.

Banks’ shorts were black and complemented her white tanktop and sneakers. Her color was dark brown at the time, which marked a change from the bright blue tone she’s known for on WWE television.

In the accompanying caption, the superstar invited her fans to take a walk with her. She also revealed that she was working to donate footwear to poverty-stricken children all around the world.

Banks’ followers also appreciated the uploads. Over 130,000 hit the like button, while 1500 took a moment out of their days to leave a positive comment or likeminded emoji.

“You look amazing in these amazing cool shoes,” gushed one Instagram user.

“Why you gotta stunt on us like that girl,” asked a second Instagrammer.

Banks has been active on social media recently, and her fans haven’t been complaining. As The Inquisitr documented last week, she shared some photos of herself cosplaying as The Undertaker to celebrate the legend’s upcoming 30th anniversary in WWE.