Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt & Flo Shock Shauna When They Pick Sides In Fight With Quinn

On Tuesday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, expect fireworks to fly when Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) lay down the rules, per The TV Watercooler. The couple seems to have taken sides, and it’s not in Shauna Fulton’s (Denise Richards) favor!

Shauna Fools No One

Wyatt sees right through Shauna. As seen in the below image, he went to see his stepfather to plead his mother’s case. When he finds out that his girlfriend’s mother is still living at Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) house, he blows a gasket. Isn’t she supposed to be his mother’s bestie? As far as he’s concerned, the former showgirl showed her true colors when she moved into the mansion behind Quinn’s back.

When the Spencer heir explodes at her on Monday’s episode of B&B, Shauna knows that her future son-in-law has figured her out. She appeals to Flo to believe her. Surely, her own daughter doesn’t think that she would steal her bestie’s man? However, all the evidence is stacked against her. She disappeared after the wedding and is still staying at Eric’s house even though Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) asked her to move out.

Quinn also thinks that Shauna’s up to no good. Why does Eric believe that she manipulated her best friend when they were both scheming to get rid of Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang)? And now that everything is out in the open, why has Eric forgiven Shauna, but can’t let go of what Quinn did?

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Wyatt pleads Quinn’s case to Eric asking him to give her one last chance. pic.twitter.com/nF7xnFAwkA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 13, 2020

Laying Down The Law On The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers indicate that Wyatt and Flo will tell Shauna what they expect from her. If she has to stay at the mansion she needs to respect Quinn and Eric’s marriage. If she really wants them to believe that she wasn’t doing anything wrong, then she shouldn’t be making moves on Eric. In fact, it would be better if she moved out.

Those who follow the soap opera know that Quinn and Shauna have been friends for a long time. They obviously have a lot in common, including their manipulative ways. It appears as if the blonde has her own agenda and she’s determined to see it through. Why settle for Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) when she can have the patriarch himself?

On Wednesday, Shauna’s plans will become clear when her secret is revealed. What shocking truth is she hiding from her friends and family? Quinn won’t be happy when she finds out that her friend may have betrayed her. But Shauna should know better than anyone else that it’s never a good idea to have Quinn as your enemy.