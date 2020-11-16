Intriguing ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Daily Spoilers For This Week: Shauna’s Shocking Secret & A Joyful Reunion

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers for the week of November 16 hint that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) is up to no good. While Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) celebrates his engaged status, his fiancée Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), and Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) struggle with their unspoken feelings for each other In the meantime, Hope Too declares her love to Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) while the real Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) comes to his defense, per SheKnows Soaps.

Monday, November 16 – Flo Plays Piggy In The Middle

Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) finds herself caught between her mother and her lover. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) is furious because he believes that Shauna has done Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) wrong. Who will she side with when the accusations start flying?

Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) is one happy woman. She’s delighted that her sister has found love after all her recent romantic disasters. She welcomes the news of Carter and Zoe’s engagement, as seen in the below image, and excitedly congratulates them.

Tuesday, November 17 – A Joyous Reunion For Thomas

According to The TV Watercooler, Thomas will have a joyful reunion with his son. Hope arranges for Thomas and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) to spend some much needed father-and-son time together. However, soap opera spoilers hint that even spending time with Douglas won’t chase away the voices in Thomas’ head.

Wyatt & Flo will team together and lay down the law. They will remind Shauna that Quinn is married to Eric Forrester (John McCook), as seen in the below image, and they expect her to respect the marriage.

Wednesday, November 18 – Shauna’s Shocking Secret On The Bold and the Beautiful

Shauna has been keecvping a stunning secret from everyone. Rumor has it that when Quinn finds out what it is, all hell will break loose!

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) tries to convince his ex-wife that her brother is up to no good. However, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) believes that Thomas has changed for the better.

Thursday, November 19 – Hope Stands Up For Thomas

Liam questions Thomas’ motives – he knows that the designer still wants Hope. However, the blonde stands up for Thomas.

Quinn isn’t too proud to fight for her marriage. She humbly asks Eric to forgive her and give their marriage another chance.

Friday, November 20 – Zende Hides His Feelings

Steffy and Liam bond over their love for their daughter, Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray).

As seen in the above tweet, Carter and Zoe are getting married! Zende hides his feelings for Zoe and wishes her and Carter the best for their future.

Hope Too tells Thomas that she loves him. The declaration catches the designer off-guard as he struggles to distinguish fantasy from reality.