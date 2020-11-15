Spoilers For Monday’s ‘General Hospital’: Nina’s Ready To Give Up While Carly’s Scrambling

During Monday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers indicate that both Carly Corinthos and Nina Reeves will be doing a lot of thinking about that half-heart necklace. This bombshell about Nelle Benson having had the other half seems as if it might finally drop soon, and fans are ready to watch the chaos that will surely come as a result.

Nina now knows that she did give birth to a baby girl all those years ago. Her former nurse, Phyllis Caulfield, met with her and confirmed the baby’s birth. She also explained that she’d given the newborn the other half to Nina’s necklace.

Unfortunately, Phyllis never knew the names of the couple who received the baby. She only knew that she’d met with them at a rest stop in Florida. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Nina will feel as if there is nothing more that she can do to find her child.

A General Hospital sneak peek for the November 16 episode shared by ABC showed that Nina will take off the piece of jewelry as she talks with Jax. She’ll explain that she feels as if she’s run up against a brick wall and that it’s time to stop looking.

Todd Wawrychuk / Walt Disney Television

As General Hospital viewers know, the other half of that necklace isn’t as impossible to find as Nina thinks. Nelle had it, and it fell on the ground after she fell off the cliff by the cabin. Avery found it, and during Friday’s show, Carly finally saw it.

According to the General Hospital teasers from SheKnows Soaps, Carly will caution Jax over something. The Monday preview showed a somewhat rattled Carly making a phone call, telling the person on the other end she needed to talk to them right away. It seems likely it’s Jax she’s calling here.

Will Carly tell Jax what she thinks she’s pieced together? It seems likely she will, and that will put Jax in a tough position. Does he tell Nina that it seems Nelle was her daughter? Given that Nelle is supposedly dead, Jax may think that learning this now would cause Nina more harm than good.

However, if Jax doesn’t tell her, that could cause a lot of drama down the road. After all, Nina is bound to learn the truth at some point. If she eventually learned that Jax kept that from her, it’d probably be too much to repair.

General Hospital spoilers have hinted that this might finally come to a head this month. The November 16 episode probably will not bring a full resolution, but it sounds as if it will set the stage for some significant developments.