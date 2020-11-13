William deVry Finally Confirms Shocking ‘General Hospital’ Exit, Co-Stars & Fans Mourn His Departure

General Hospital actor William deVry is no longer playing coy about the rumors he was ending his 7-year run of playing reformed mobster Julian Jerome. On Thursday evening, he took to Twitter to confirm his exit. In return, he was flooded with loving responses from his colleagues and fans.

Rumors about deVry’s General Hospital exit started swirling a while ago. A couple of weeks ago, however, all of that talk escalated when it was reported that both deVry and co-star Emme Rylan (Lulu Spencer) had been fired.

He played coy with General Hospital fans for a bit after that. Then, last week, he posted a photo that seemed to signal that he was truly saying farewell. Now, his tweets were direct in acknowledging his time as Julian is over.

The photo that deVry shared showed him just outside the gate for the Prospect Studios where General Hospital films. He tagged a handful of people as he sent them his love and he thanked everybody for everything.

DeVry specifically tagged Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), Genie Francis (Laura), Dominic Zamprogna (Dante), Laura Wright (Carly), Kin Shriner (Scott), Haley Pullos (Molly), Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina), and Eden McCoy (Josslyn). He also tagged General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini.

Many of deVry’s co-stars replied directly to this tweet, and the actor spent quite some time over the course of the rest of the evening interacting with General Hospital viewers and co-stars who were crushed by the news.

Wright sent a row of kissy face emoji, and Zamprogna called him a class act. McCoy said that he was a fun dude and an amazing actor.

A little bit later, one General Hospital fan joked that this exit wasn’t real since deVry didn’t tag on-set buddy James Patrick Stuart (Valentin). He teasingly replied that Stuart knows he loves him, but didn’t show up yesterday for his final farewell so he wasn’t including him. Additional posts with similar tags and sentiments followed later.

DeVry retweeted many sweet posts he received from fans, often adding a broken heart emoji. He later added another tweet with a lengthy slate of other General Hospital co-stars he wanted to thank.

He noted that each of them, which included folks like Maura West (Ava) and Kelly Monaco (Sam), knew his heartfelt thanks. Additional cast members posted their own goodbyes throughout the evening, including a pretty fun and saucy one from Nancy that can be seen here.

“Why do I all of a sudden feel like I am losing a member of my family? A member that sometimes does shady things but we love him anyway! Good luck in your future endeavors and please keep us up on what you are doing!” a fan tweeted.

“I’m not okay man. Julian was an occasional idiot, but he was still one of my favorites. You were phenomenal man. All the best to you on your future endeavors. Can’t wait to see what’s next,” posted another viewer.

How does Julian depart Port Charles? General Hospital spoilers haven’t revealed the scoop on that yet, but it sounds as if should happen in a few weeks.

Will Sonny kill Julian? Will he go on the run? Everybody will find out soon, but the one thing that does seem clear is that deVry will be greatly missed by General Hospital viewers.