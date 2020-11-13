Al Roker Shares New Series Of Pics & Update Following Prostate Cancer Surgery

Today Show weatherman Al Roker shared a new series of photographs and an update following his prostate cancer surgery. He posted the snaps shortly after leaving a New York hospital where he was treated and released on November 12. He also shared an update regarding his health moving forward in the image’s caption.

Al said that he had returned home and graciously thanked those involved with his operation. He relayed his thanks to both his co-workers and viewers for their good wishes.

The beloved Today Show personality revealed his operation was performed at Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Josie Robertson Surgery Center.

In the first in a series of two photographs, Al was seen alongside his wife, reporter Deborah Roberts. The two have been married for 25 years. She appeared to have taken a selfie of herself and her husband, which Al added to the Instagram post seen below. Deborah’s face revealed her joy that her husband’s surgery was over. Al, to her left, wore a baseball hat and his famous blue glasses under which his face was covered by a mask as the twosome posed on a New York City street.

In the second image, Al posed at home with the couple’s son Nicholas in the home the family shares on the Upper East Side of New York City. Father and son stood with their arms wrapped around one another as al used his left hand to give a thumbs-up sign for the camera.

He told viewers of Today on November 6 that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer after learning he had the disease during a routine physical. He posted a statement that the show posted on Twitter as seen here, where he shared important information regarding his diagnosis. He said that if it was detected early, it was a treatable disease. Al claimed he wanted to take viewers along his journey so everyone can learn about the process and also, protect those that they love.

Fans were so happy that Al was now on the mend.

“I’m so glad to know that everything went well! You shall heal perfectly fine without any more issues! GOD bless you, Mr. Roker,” wrote one fan.

“You got this Al, go get ’em. Blessings to you,” penned a second follower.

“You rest & get well soon. Thanks for the news,” remarked a third Instagram user, who followed up their statement with a blue heart and prayer hands emoji.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery! Thanks for the update. Will remember you in my prayers,” stated a fourth admirer.