‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, November 10: Hope Tells Thomas To Keep The Mannequin

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, November 10 features Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) who was looking for backup. He went to the hospital in search of Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) because he wanted to tell him about his findings, per SheKnows Soaps. He told Finn that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was in a darker place than he could have ever imagined. However, Liam didn’t get the reaction he wanted after he remarked that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) did not believe him.

Finn Chides Liam

Finn pointed out that Steffy knew her brother better than Liam. As seen in the clip below, Liam said that Thomas was manipulating her and Hope. The physician felt that Thomas may be right about Liam meddling in Steffy’s family’s business. He should be spending time with Hope and his family with her. Finn felt that Liam’s marriage may be affected because he was always spending time with Steffy.

Finn does make some good points. ????‍♀️????‍♂️ Think he's right? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/MHjBbzNrQS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 10, 2020

Hope Tells Thomas The Mannequin Helps His Creativity

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hinted that Hope would find the mannequin eerie. As seen in the tweet below, she studied and said that it was disconcerting how similar they looked. In the meantime, Thomas said that he had not come clean about the dummy because he wasn’t sure how people would react. Liam, for one, always thought the worst of him.

Thomas heard the doll speak while Hope was there. It was telling him that Hope wanted him and encouraged him to make his move. At one point, the mannequin and Hope spoke over each other. Thomas covered his ears and held his ears as he tried to maintain his equilibrium.

Hope noticed that something was up with Thomas and asked him if he was okay. The designer covered by saying that he hadn’t been sleeping well and that he had a headache. After talking about their relationship at work and co-parenting, Hope told him that she wanted him to keep the doll at his apartment. She said that she believed that it helped his creativity.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Hope comes face-to-face with her mannequin doppelgänger. pic.twitter.com/zOR6ZqkMMZ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 10, 2020

Zoe Covers Up On The Bold and the Beautiful

At Forrester Creations, Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) told her sister how Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) had overheard her telling Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) that he was smart and sexy. Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) walked in on the conversation. He thought that it was good that Paris and Zende were getting to know each other.

Paris said that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) had warned her about the designer. Carter wondered why Zoe had done that. Zoe said that she didn’t want Paris to get her hopes up about Zende. Carter invited Paris for dinner and said that he would also ask Zende to be there. Carter was planning to have a great evening.