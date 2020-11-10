‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Finn Puts Liam In Check After Outrageous Demands

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, November 11 reveal that Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will put Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) in check. Although he knows that the father-of-two is acting on his gut feeling, Finn reminds him that he cannot impose his will on everybody, per SheKnows Soaps.

Liam’s Demands Send Finn Over The Edge

Just when it seems as if Liam and Finn are getting along, they hit another road bump. The physician tipped the Spencer heir off that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was acting strangely. Specifically, Thomas had said that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) wanted to be with him and not her husband.

Liam then went hunting for Thomas and found him at his and Vincent Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) apartment. As seen in the image below, he also found that Thomas had a lookalike mannequin of Hope at his place. Thomas said that he used the doll for inspiration, but the IT specialist didn’t buy his excuse even if everybody else seemed to believe him.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that Liam will make outrageous demands. He believes that Thomas is still obsessed with his wife, and he wants to ensure his family’s safety. While everyone else generally agrees with his demands, Finn will quickly put a stop to it.

Finn Gives Liam A Reality Check

Just because Liam believes that Thomas is obsessed, it doesn’t mean that it’s true. Finn rationalizes that if Hope and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) don’t think that Thomas poses a threat to anyone, they should give the designer the benefit of the doubt. A doll in his apartment doesn’t automatically make him dangerous.

Some soap opera spoilers also indicate that Hope’s husband wants to keep Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) away from his father. It seems as if Finn quickly puts a stop to this. He is not the little boy’s legal guardian, and only Hope has the power to withhold Douglas from Thomas.

Of course, this will again put a damper on Finn and Liam’s tenuous relationship. The Spencer heir also doesn’t trust the doctor around Steffy but has agreed to give him a chance.

From Finn’s perspective, Steffy’s ex cannot go around keeping children from their parents. If the situation was different, would he keep Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) from her mother? The physician will remind Liam that there are rules and protocols to follow. He cannot make up the terms and conditions as he goes along.

Liam is used to getting his way. Now that Finn is opposing his decisions, he finds it difficult to like him. Will the two men come to blows, or will Steffy and Hope step in before they get physical?