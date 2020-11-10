WWE’s Lana Stuns In See-Through Snakeskin Bodysuit In Latest Instagram Photo

WWE superstar Lana took to Instagram on Monday and stunned her 3.7 followers with a photo of her rocking a glamorous attire.

In the upload, the Monday Night Raw star sat on a gray chair and gazed into the camera as she held her shades below her eyes. Her choice of clothing was a brown sheer snakeskin bodysuit that contained some pink, purple and blue coloring across the design.

The attire was skintight and showed off the wrester’s enviable physique. Lana’s black bra was visible underneath the bodysuit, and she wore a pair of white earrings. She topped the ensemble off with a pair of black heels that showed off her feet and green nail polish.

The room that Lana sat in was made up of a grey rug, white curtains and a gold cabinet. A brown sailboat ornament was also visible in the background, but it was Lana who captured most of the attention.

Lana also shared a positive sentiment in the accompanying caption, encouraging her followers to believe in themselves no matter water. The picture was credited to Fashion Nova, a popular online women’s clothing brand.

The wrestler’s followers were pleased with her choice of clothing. As of this writing, the snap has gained over 73,000 likes and received many complimentary comments.

One person who admired the bodysuit was Natalya, Lana’s former tag team partner on WWE television. “I love this and this outfit and you,” wrote the Canadian superstar.

Lana and Natalya had quite a tumultuous storyline relationship recently. As The Inquisitr previously documented, “The Ravishing Russian” eliminated her from a Battle Royale match for a shot at the Women’s Championship. However, they appear to be good friends in the real world.

“That outfit looks just so elegant on you,” noted a second Instagram user.

“You are absolutely gorgeous. we need to see this hairstyle on-screen tho, you look absolutely stunning from hair to toes,” stated a third Instagram follower.

A few of Lana’s fans also took the opportunity to tell her that she deserves better treatment on Monday Night Raw. She’s been put through tables on most recent episodes, which has led to speculation that she’s being buried by management because her husband, Miro, joined AEW.

Even though she plays a heel on television, Lana is beloved on social media. As The Inquisitr documented last week, she wowed her many supporters with a selection of images that showed her dressed in an anime-inspired costume. She wasn’t ready to say goodbye Halloween season.