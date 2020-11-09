‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Hope & Steffy Defend Thomas And The Doll

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, November 9 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will defend Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). The two women are convinced that the designer has turned over a new leaf and that he is no longer obsessed with Hope. So, when Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) makes some serious accusations, they will come up with a reasonable explanation for Thomas’ actions, per SheKnows Soaps.

Liam’s Truth Seems Far-Fetched

Liam is shocked after leaving Thomas and Vincent Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) apartment. He saw a doll that looked just like his wife at the designer’s home. He was convinced that Thomas had ordered the dummy for his own personal use.

However, Steffy’s brother denied the allegations. He explained that the mannequin belonged to Forrester Creations and he was using it for his designs. Liam wasn’t buying the excuses because he knows how obsessed Liam was with Hope in the not-too-distant past.

Fueling his belief that Thomas was sick, was the way that he acted around the dummy. As seen in the below image, he wouldn’t allow Liam to touch it. The Spencer heir left the apartment, vowing to tell everyone what he had witnessed.

But when Liam tells Hope and Steffy, he doesn’t get the reaction that he was hoping for, per The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers. The women know that the mannequin exists and that it went missing from the building. They don’t buy Liam’s truth that Thomas is using Hope’s replica to further his fantasies about the blonde.

Defending Thomas On B&B

Steffy figures that her brother was probably working on a design at home. She may think that he wanted to surprise Hope with his ideas and didn’t think that anyone would notice when the doll went missing. She may think that he’s too embarrassed to admit that he took it to his place.

Hope may also believe the same as Steffy. Now that the designer is back on the Hope For The Future line, he may be feeling ultra-competitive. She may think that he’s wanting to keep his designs a secret because he doesn’t want Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) to see his ideas at work.

At the same time, Hope may also not want to believe the truth about Thomas. If Thomas is obsessed with her again, it would affect how they parent Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). The little boy needs stability and has just started to trust his dad again. He will be devastated if everything falls apart again