Josiah And Lauren Duggar Celebrate Daughter Bella’s First Birthday With Adorable Pictures

Bella Duggar celebrates a special milestone.

Josiah and Lauren Duggar have reason to celebrate. Their little girl, Bella, had her first birthday on November 8. The stars of TLC’s Counting On took to their joint Instagram account on Sunday to share three special photos with their 803,000 followers.

Duggar fans were able to see how much Bella has grown in the Instagram shares. Josiah and Lauren are not as active on social media as some other family members are, but they do try to upload a pic or two once a month. This time was to acknowledge their daughter’s special milestone. The photos were taken outdoors in a field with the sunlight shining behind them. The first slide had Lauren holding Bella in the arms with Josiah right beside them. The couple were both looking at their adorable little girl as she had a cute grin on her face. Bella wore a beige jumper dress with a long-sleeve top underneath, as well as white tights. Her small head was adorned with a pink bow.

Lauren wore a matching dress with a long sweater over it. She completed the ensemble with a black large-rimmed hat. Her brunette tresses were cascading down over her shoulders with ringlets of curls on the ends. Josiah sported a white t-shirt with an unbuttoned brown shirt over it.

The second photo was an up close shot of Lauren cheek-to-cheek with Bella. The final snapshot was in black and white. They had a blanket laid down on the grass with Bella standing up. Josiah held onto the 1-year-old as she was trying her best to take some steps toward her mom.

In a special interview clip that was shared by TLC, the reality stars gave an update on their family. Josiah indicated that Bella wasn’t walking just yet, but she is getting close. He said that he couldn’t believe how fast she could get into things. The baby is also very much like her daddy, according to Lauren.

“Bella’s personality is very similar to Josiah’s. She loves people, she is curious, she likes to have fun. She’s very energetic,” she said.

A small gathering of family and friends is on the agenda for Bella’s birthday bash. She will be getting smash cake all to herself. The Duggar daughter-in-law penned a sweet message for her daughter in her caption. She called her a “joy and a gift” to her and Josiah.

Lauren also write a love note to her husband in August for his birthday as well. She indicated how blessed she was to be his wife and expressed how much joy she gets when watching him being a dad to their little girl.