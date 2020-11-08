Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Blurs Fantasy With Reality & Starts Believing His Delusion

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, November 9 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will lose his grip on reality. The designer will stop fighting his fantasies and start to believe his hallucinations, per SheKnows Soaps.

Thomas Blurs Reality With Fantasy

Thomas is slowly slipping into a world of delusions. When he initially brought the doll home, he was just fascinated by its uncanny resemblance to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). He felt guilty and knew that he needed to take it back to Forrester Creations. However, when he wanted to put it back in the box, it spoke to him.

Those who follow the planet’s most-watched soap opera, know that at first Thomas knew that the dummy could not speak. He would ignore it even when it addressed him directly. He knew that the voice wasn’t real.

The hallucination then progressed to where he would hear the Hope doll speak even if he wasn’t physically in its presence. He would hear it speak when he was at work. Still, he thought that he was just tired and tried to find reasons why he was feeling off. He even told Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) that he was tired and had forgotten to eat a meal when the physician thought that he was acting strangely.

As seen in the below image, he fell in the apartment. Things will quickly go south, when he regains consciousness and starts to believe his own delusions.

Thomas Believes His Delusion On The Bold And The Beautiful

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) found the mannequin at his apartment on Friday’s episode. The designer quickly explained that he was using the dummy for work. Liam didn’t buy his explanation and stormed out, vowing to tell Hope and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) what he had seen.

The Hope doll then told Thomas that he knows what he needs to do.

“Kill him,” it sneered while its eyes turned red.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers tease that Thomas and the dummy’s relationship will go to the next level. It appears as if he will finally succumb to his fantasy world. As the mannequin gives him permission to get rid of the person he despises the most, he starts to believe his hallucination.

As Steffy’s brother loses himself in his dark world, Liam will tell Steffy and Hope what he saw at the apartment. Liam will be stunned when the women believe Thomas’ version of events. While it’s obvious to him that the designer is still obsessed with his wife, Steffy and Hope believe that he has moved on.

Later in the week, Thomas will take it a step further. In an attempt to woo the mannequin, will sit down to a romantic dinner-for-two. Is it too late for Thomas or will he be able to find his way back to reality again?