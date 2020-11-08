Kendall Jenner Rocks Mini Sports Bra As She Celebrates Election Results

The reality TV star was in a good mood.

Kendall Jenner was in great spirits on Saturday after finally learning the results of the 2020 election.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram stories shortly after it was revealed that former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, had won the United States presidential elections. Kendall posted a cute boomerang video of herself blowing her followers a kiss while waving her hand up in the hair in a joyful expression.

In the short clip, Kendall was seen sitting cozily in her bed and rocking some comfy athleisure wear, including a mini gray sports bra that enhanced her supermodel figure as well as what appeared to be a pair of matching gray sweatpants. She also wore delicate accessories, such as a subtle gold necklace and a pair of small earrings.

The model sported really long hair, which contrasted with her usual mid-length locks. She wore her tresses down in a messy, wavy style with a center part for her “just-woke-up” look. Indeed, Kendall probably had just woken up, as she captioned her boomerang video with a short “morninnn”. She must have woken up in a great mood, as she also added an Instagram sticker of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris wearing cool sunglasses to the story.

Further expressing her support for the president- and vice president-elect, Kendall later shared a picture of Harris smiling broadly during her televised speech on Saturday night; and just before her morning selfie, the 25-year-old wrote on her Instagram stories that she was “emotional”, “relieved,” and had “the biggest smile” on her face following the announcement of the election outcome.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

She was not the only one of the Kardashian-Jenner clan showing her support for the Democratic candidates. Her sisters Kylie, Kourtney and Kim also took to their social media pages to congratulate Biden and Harris on their win – even though Kim’s own husband, rapper Kanye West, was also running for president. According to The Mirror, Kanye conceded just days after the November 3 race, yet he still managed to garner 60,000 votes across the country.

However, the Kardashian clan hasn’t all been on the same page lately. Kendall recently went through a rough period with her younger sister Kylie, as reported by The Inquisitr. The duo got into a massive fight on their way home from Palm Springs a few months ago, which led to them not speaking to each other for about a month. They eventually apologized to each other and moved on from the scandal.