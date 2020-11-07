NBA Draft Rumors: Warriors Likely To Select Anthony Edwards If He Isn’t First Overall Pick

With the 2020 NBA Draft just two weeks away, the Golden State Warriors are putting the final touches on their big board in preparation for their selection at No. 2 overall. According to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle‘s Connor Letourneau, league sources have indicated that the team will likely select Georgia Bulldogs guard Anthony Edwards, provided that the Minnesota Timberwolves elect to go in a different direction at No. 1.

Per Letourneau, Golden State’s decision-makers share a belief that the former freshman standout could evolve into an elite player at the professional level.

“The Warriors are believed to view Edwards as someone who can blossom into a face of a franchise and multi-time All-Star if put in the right situation,” he wrote.

The league insider further opined that Edwards’ skill set could make him an ideal fit given the current construction of the Warriors’ roster. As it stands, he likely wouldn’t be required to shoulder much of the load playing behind perennial All-Stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Golden State’s hope would reportedly be that the 19-year-old can develop to the point that he’s ready to assume the mantle of a franchise player once the organization’s current stars begin to decline as they move deeper into their 30s.

Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

Whether or not Edwards will actually be available when the Warriors are actually on the clock on November 18 remains to be seen. The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder is currently ranked as the second-best overall prospect — just behind point guard LaMelo Ball — by ESPN. The outlet notes that the former Bulldog is a “powerful guard with elite length and explosiveness” and a three-level scorer with high potential on the defensive side of the court.

Although multiple basketball hubs similarly have Ball placed at or near the top of their draft rankings, the Timberwolves could nonetheless go with Edwards before the Warriors have the chance to select him. Midway through the 2019-20 season, Minnesota pulled off a trade to acquire a floor general in former All-Star D’Angelo Russell, who is still just 24 years old and may preclude the team from drafting Ball. In that scenario, the club would pair Russell and Edwards in the backcourt and build around them, along with All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

If he does slip to No. 2, though, Edwards could make an already imposing Warriors team — that will see Curry and Thompson return from major injuries next season — even more of a factor in the Western Conference and the title picture at large.

The Warriors could also go in another direction entirely with their No. 2 pick. As shared recently by The Inquisitr, it has been opined that the club could move the pick in a deal to acquire a high-level frontcourt player like LaMarcus Aldridge, along with a pick lower in the first round.