NBA Trade Rumors: Caris LeVert Expected To Be The ‘Centerpiece’ Of Jrue Holiday-To-Nets Deal

Since the arrival of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last summer, rumors have been continuously swirling around Caris LeVert and his future with the Brooklyn Nets. He may have been one of the major reasons behind the team’s success in the past years, but most people think that his days in Brooklyn are already numbered. With their goal to further improve their roster around Durant and Irving, the Nets are expected to use LeVert as the main trade chip to acquire their third star in the 2020 offseason.

One of the players who is currently being linked to the Nets is veteran point guard Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans. According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, LeVert could be the “centerpiece” of the trade package that will enable the Nets to bring the veteran point guard to Brooklyn this fall. Though some people already view LeVert as the third All-Star in Brooklyn, trading him for Holiday would make a lot of sense for the Nets.

Compared to LeVert, Lowe believes that Holiday would be a “snugger fit” around KD and Uncle Drew.

“On paper, Holiday is a snugger fit than LeVert around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. He’s an elite defender who doesn’t need the ball as much. But the perceived shooting gap in Holiday’s favor might not exist. Holiday is a career 35.4% shooter from deep, and has hit about that rate on catch-and-shoot 3s in four of the past five seasons.”

Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

Talent-wise, LeVert indeed has a higher ceiling than veteran point guard. However, what the Nets need from their third star is the ability to efficiently play alongside ball-dominant superstars like Durant and Irving. Unlike LeVert, Holiday is capable of excelling in an off-ball capacity. Though he could run the floor and make plays for his teammates, he could also make an impact on the court even without the ball in his hands. Also, he is a great perimeter defender which would allow Irving to focus his energy on the offensive end of the floor.

Meanwhile, the potential deal would also be beneficial for the Pelicans. Holiday may have meshed well with their young core but if they don’t have any plan of extending his contract, trading him for a young and promising player like LeVert would be a no-brainer. At 26, LeVert still fits the timeline of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Jaxson Hayes. His arrival in New Orleans would ease the departure of Holiday since he’s also a decent playmaker and a prolific scorer.