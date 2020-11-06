‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Clare Crawley Makes A Huge Decision & Reality Steve Teases Her Current Status

The Bachelorette spoilers for Episode 4 reveal that it’s going to be a wild ride for Clare Crawley, her men, and all of the viewers. Rumors have been swirling about this show for the last couple of months and now the truth is about to be revealed. Thanks to blogger Reality Steve, a lot of specifics regarding what’s set to go down is already available.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Reality Steve broke down the chaos ahead with Episode 4. He pointed out that some key scenes that have been highlighted in previews for the past few weeks will finally air during this show, including where host Chris Harrison tells Clare that she just blew up The Bachelorette.

Teasers indicate that Chris will pay Clare a visit in her room to discuss the situation. He will tell her that things cannot continue the way they are, cautioning her that things will not end well for anybody if it does.

Chris will also tell Clare that the other guys can see what’s going on with her focus on frontrunner Dale Moss. The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that Chris will ask Clare what she wants to do, and she’ll say she wants more time with Dale.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

After that, Chris will go talk with the remaining bachelors. He will explain that there will be no cocktail party, and there will also be no rose ceremony. Then, Chris asks Dale to step aside with him to talk. Naturally, this leaves the rest of the guys upset and curious about what’s happening.

Apparently, Chris will then tell Dale about his discussion with Clare. Dale will signal that he has strong feelings for Clare too, and the two of them will get to have an evening together, alone.

Dale and Clare will have a special one-on-one date that includes Bri and Chris from the spinoff Listen to Your Heart. After that, The Bachelorette teasers indicate that Dale and Clare will spend the night together.