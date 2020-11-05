Jessa Duggar Rocks A Blue Dress & Ankle Boots As Husband Ben Seewald Gushes Over Her In Sweet Birthday Share

Jessa Duggar turned 28 this week.

Jessa Duggar just celebrated her birthday on November 4. She turned 28 yesterday and the Counting On star received plenty of love from family and friends. But the sweetest one may have come from her husband, Ben Seewald, in an Instagram share that he posted along with a cute photo that seemed to depict their special relationship.

The Duggar daughter rocked a simple midnight blue dress for her special day. The long sleeve garment featured a scoop neckline and a pleated skirt from the waist down. The hemline fell to her knees. It was a modest dress that Jessa’a conservative family is known for, but it also had plenty of style to it as well. She completed her outfit with a pair of tan ankle boots that she has worn before on other occasions. Jessa wore her long locks flowing down her back with the sides tucked behind her ears.

Ben, who was once again sporting a full beard, opted to wear a pair of blue jeans that he had cuffed at the ankle and a blue printed shirt. He also sported brown dress shoes and a brown wide-brim hat. One of his Instagram followers joked that he looked very “Amish.” Others agreed with that observation.

“That was my first thought!” a Duggar fan stated.

“You look Amish with the hat and beard,” another person said.

In the photo, the lovebirds stood together on a long wooden deck that appeared to be somewhere else other than their house. At the end of the deck was another wooden structure that overlooked the area. There were colorful autumn trees in the background as well. The couple were facing each other and smiling as they embraced.

Ben let Jessa know how much he appreciated her in his post. He told her that he was “blessed beyond measure.” The mom of three received many well wishes from fans, along with plenty of cake and heart emojis to celebrate her day. In addition, friends and family members, including sister Joy Forsyth and sister-in-law Anna Duggar, also took the time to add their sentiments in the comments section.

“Y’all are adorable! Happy Birthday Jessa!!!!” Anna remarked.

“Love you very much, @jessaseewald! Happy Birthday!” Joy told her sister.

Ben shared a post a few days ago revealing that Jessa had already put up their Christmas tree for the holidays. Brother-in-law Jeremy Vuolo had teased her about it as well on his Instagram wondering if it was way too early to start decorating before Halloween. She indicated back to him that there are no rules considering that it’s 2020, and many fans agreed with that.