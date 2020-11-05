‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jake Bails Ben Out Of Jail

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, November 5, 2020 reveal that some interesting storylines will begin to play out during the week’s penultimate episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash) comes to the rescue of his best friend, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Jake will bail Ben out of jail after Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) was forced to arrest him for attempting to kill Vincent behind bars.

As viewers already know, Ben is completely heartbroken over the death of his wife, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). He believes that he has nothing to live for without Ciara in his life, and he wants to seek revenge on the man that killed her, Vincent. Since Vincent is currently behind bars, Ben needed to take him so that he could carry out his vengence.

However, Ciara’s older brother, Shawn, got to Ben before he could make a terrible mistake. He slapped some handcuffs on Ben, and locked him up so that he could cool down. However, Jake will be there to set him free with some bail money. Jake will also likely offer his pal some support and guidance, although Ben doesn’t appear to be in a place to take advice from anyone.

Chris Haston / NBC

Meanwhile, Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) will be hard at work throwing her parents, Jack Devearux (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Horton (Caddie McClain) a party.

The duo are celebrating an important anniversary together, as well as remembering how lucky they are to be together following Jennifer’s year-long coma.

Before the party, Jennifer will bump into Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans), and the two will have a conversation. The encounter will have Jen worried that Bonnie may have her sights set on Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth).

Jennifer will be concerned about her friend, who has been through so much heartbreak over the past two years. Justin lost his wife, Adrienne Kiriakis (also Evans) in a car accident and then started a relationship with Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans).

However, when Kayla’s ex-husband, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) returned to Salem Kayla called of her wedding to Justin and went running back to the love of her life. Now Bonnie, who looks exactly like Justin’s late wife, is trying to worm her way into his heart.

Finally, Jake will run into Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) while he’s out and about and they’ll have a quick encounter. Jake will tell Kate about the party that Abby is throwing for Jack and Jennifer and invite her to join him as his date.