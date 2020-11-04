Meghan McCain Shares Her Belief In Democracy: ‘No President Or Time Or Political Party Will Ever Change That’

Meghan McCain shared her belief in democracy and her trust in the democratic process via an Election Day Instagram post that asked for unity over divisiveness as the citizens of the United States cast their ballots. Her post and its subsequent caption was a hit with her 439,000 followers who hit the “like” button over 32,000 times thus far.

In the post seen here, The View panelist made several statements in an attempt to ensure her followers that the democratic process of the United States was one its people should be proud of. She explained that it was her first Election Day without her father, the late Arizona State Senator John McCain, and her first with infant daughter Liberty. The little girl was born to Meghan and her husband Ben Domenech in September of this year.

Meghan claimed that she was feeling “overwhelmed” with nostalgia and warm sentiments about the circle of life on November 3. She implored her followers not to let the “ugly, divisive fleeting politics of today” remove what she felt was beautiful about democracy and the country she said she would forever love.

Meghan stated she was proud to be an American and live in what she said was the greatest country that ever existed. She explained that no matter who the president in power will be, she will never change her feelings about her affection for the United States of America.

Meghan quoted her father in the final words of her statement and said that “we’re Americans and we fight, never surrender.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The attached graphic spoke of how, after the election, friends and family should remember their bond with one another, despite whatever political leanings they shared. The statement reminded voters that no matter who wins the presidential race, it is up to Americans to repair and rebuild the political process by being loving, caring, supportive, and compassionate human beings during these trying times.

Her fans appeared to agree with her sentiments. They shared their feelings in its attached comments section.

“I voted for your father. We really missed out. I’m an independent voter. I voted for Biden because I’m not pro-bigotry. But we need to work on this within our communities. Sending love,” wrote one fan.

“I agree with this mostly…the ability to go to work, live (and love), and be happy is easier for those with privilege. I’m very worried about what happens if Trump wins. This country has stressed and suffered under his authority (I won’t call it leadership),” explained a second follower.

“Your dad was one of a kind and tho my politics don’t always line up with yours or his I admired him and I admire you deeply. Stay safe and congrats on little Liberty,” remarked a third Instagram user.