‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Defends Her Baby Bump Against Body Shamers

Brittany Cartwright has found herself on the receiving end of body-shaming yet again. The Vanderpump Rules star has been flaunting her new baby bump on social media, but unfortunately has been bombarded with negative comments from trolls. Brittany is currently 16 weeks into her first pregnancy and recently showed off her growing bump on Instagram after attending a party held by pal Stassi Schroeder.

The Kentucky native dressed up as Jim Carrey’s Grinch from How the Grinch Stole Christmas and wore a tight shirt that was painted green to look like the fictional character. Husband Jax Taylor dressed up as Max from the movie, and the happy couple joined several others from the Vanderpump Rules gang at the shindig.

Stassi and Lala Kent also displayed their own baby bumps in their costumes. Stassi opted for a more creepy approach, sporting a body wrap which made it look like you could see into her stomach while Lala wore a black tank top with skeleton hands printed on her chest.

Despite her friends also showing off their bodies, it was Brittany who had to deal with the nonsense. The comments section had plenty of glowing compliments for the 31-year-old, but others shamed her belly size which some trolls said was too big for being at the beginning of her second trimester.

Brittany took to her Instagram story to speak out about the shaming. The future mom took a screenshot from a website that explained what a woman’s body might do during the different stages of pregnancy.

“Believe it or not, some women don’t really show at 16 weeks pregnant, while others have pronounced bumps. The wide variety of baby bumps can be attributed to everything from a woman’s size and shape to whether this is her first pregnancy or her second, third or fourth. Whatever you do, don’t compare your 16 weeks pregnant belly to anyone else’s,” the description read.

Underneath the screenshot, Brittany said she hoped her haters would find happiness and stop shaming others.

“Some of y’all are just sad and I wish you happiness someday,” she wrote. “I am happy and healthy and I’m going to enjoy my pregnancy no matter what the trolls say.”

Brittany didn’t specifically point out any of the commenters that pushed her to defend herself but she clearly had enough.

Body-shaming is, unfortunately, something the 31-year-old is used to as she has had to deal with negative comments from Vanderpump Rules viewers for years now as her weight has fluctuated on the show. She has defended herself since joining the hit Bravo series in Season 4 as a guest.