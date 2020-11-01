Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won’t Return To The UK For The Holidays After Court Decision, Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly won’t be heading back to the United Kingdom this December to celebrate their holidays with the family. According to a tweet from the Sunday Times, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won’t take baby Archie to England to see his cousins after her lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday was moved to the fall of 2021.

Apparently, the pair was planning to head back to the UK for Christmas but they changed their holiday schedule after a judge granted Meghan’s request to postpone the trial.

“It is unlikely the Duke and Duchess will be traveling before the end of the year because the focus had been the trial in January,” an insider said. “As that is no longer happening, there are no plans to travel at the moment, but any travel plans will be kept under review.”

Baby Archie, who is now 17 months old, hasn’t been back to see his grandma Queen Elizabeth II and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, in a year. The couple has returned to the UK in January and March, but they didn’t bring him with them during their trip.

The move may also further strain the relationship between Harry and his older brother, Prince William.

The family had been expected to head to England for Princess Beatrice’s wedding and Queen Elizabeth’s birthday parade during the summer, but the travel restrictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic threw that schedule out the window.

Stephen Pond / Getty Images

“They haven’t finalized any plans for what they are doing over the festive period, but Covid restrictions will need to be taken into account,” the source noted.

Meghan hasn’t revealed why she asked for the trial to be postponed, citing a “confidential” reason.

The former actress is suing Associated Newspapers Limited over a series of articles that they published earlier last year. In one article, they quoted portions of a letter that she wrote to her father, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

She is arguing that they violated her privacy when they published the correspondence.

The judge heard Meghan’s request and granted a new trial date, though Thomas Markle, her father, argued through his legal team that his health necessitated having the trial as soon as possible so that he could provide evidence.

Since filing the case, Meghan and Harry stepped down from their royal duties and moved from their royal housing to British Columbia before settling in their Santa Barbara mansion.