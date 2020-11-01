Olivia Munn Reveals Bruised Legs In Pantsless Look & Amanda Cerny Goes Goth For ‘The Craft: Legacy’ Party

Olivia explained where the bruises came from in response to a comment about them.

Olivia Munn and her pal Amanda Cerny dressed like edgy modern witches for a special screening of the new movie The Craft: Legacy. Olivia’s short outfit revealed a lot of leg, as well as the large bruises that covered her thighs.

Olivia, 40, shared a photo of her goth look with her 2.7 million Instagram followers on Halloween day. She revealed that she and the two friends pictured with her attended a backyard screening of The Craft sequel, and they decided to dress for the occasion. Olivia rocked a faded black T-shirt underneath a flannel top that featured a red plaid print. In lieu of pants, she wore a pair of sheer dark tights that barely diminished the appearance of the bruising on her legs. Her accessories included a black cloth face mask, a spiked choker, and a necklace with a large silver cross pendant. Her dark hair was styled in long, sinuous waves, and she wore one side of it clipped back with a snap clip barrette.

Amanda decided to go for an all-black goth look. The model and social media influencer wore a full-leg bodysuit and a suede duster jacket. She accessorized her ensemble with a bondage-style harness that featured silver hardware shaped like pentagrams. She and Olivia were joined by comedian Annie Lederman, who rocked a buffalo check flannel shirt with a pair of black fishnets and a mini dress with a lace-up detail on the side.

One of Olivia’s followers commented on the condition of her thighs in the picture, and she explained why they were covered with so many purple splotches.

“Those bruises….. Wow!!!!! Absolute fire though!!!!” the fan wrote.

“I know!! Fight training has been no joke,” read Olivia’s reply.

Back in September, the X-Men: Apocalypse star shared a video of herself working with movie stuntman and fight coordinator Jeremy Marinas. The duo were practicing an intense knife fight scene for a mystery project. That video can be seen here.

Comedian Whitney Cummings also had something to say about her friend’s photo. She attended the movie screening as well, and her comment suggested that she wasn’t happy about not being included in the picture.

“You are tagged! At the very top!! We don’t have any pics together bc you were running around like a mad lady all night,” read Olivia’s response.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Whitney did manage to snag a picture with the Attack of the Show! host a few weeks ago. They posed together inside a sauna, where Whitney stripped down to her undergarments to sweat it out. However, Olivia kept her body covered up in a pair of gray cargo pants and a sweat top.