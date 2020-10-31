‘Bold And The Beautiful’s’ Matthew Atkinson Reveals That Thomas Has Paranoid Schizophrenia

The Bold and the Beautiful is currently featuring a compelling storyline about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and his mental health. Many B&B fans have speculated about what is going on with the Forrester heir. Popular theories include that the designer is having hallucinations due to a recent hit on the head or that he may even have a brain tumor. However, it appears as if there’s so much more to the story.TV Insider recently sat down with Matthew Atkinson to delve into his character’s psyche. The results were shocking and exposed another side to Thomas that has never been revealed.

An Alternate Reality On The Bold and the Beautiful

Those who follow the CBS soap opera know that Thomas stole a mannequin from Forrester Creations. The doll is a replica of Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) who he was obsessed with in the not-so-distant past. The Bold and the Beautiful message boards and social media pages revealed that fans were outraged after the Hope doll started speaking with him.

First off, Atkinson clarified that his character doesn’t even know what’s happening with him. He’s living in an alternate reality, as seen in the below image where he’s talking to the dummy. The actor felt that maybe mental illness should be talked about as a lot of people struggle with their mental health.

Us to Thomas: pic.twitter.com/fSNq1VoCBN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 28, 2020

Thomas Has Paranoid Schizophrenia

To understand what Thomas was going through, Atkinson divulged that he consulted with a psychologist. He wanted to know about people who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia went through so that he could give credence to his character.

“Thomas is and always has been this tortured artist — even more so in the last couple of years. He’s gone down some horrible paths. You’re getting to see a different side to Thomas. You can’t “blame” Thomas for hearing voices. You ask, “Why is he hearing them?”

Psycom describes paranoid schizophrenia as a condition with predominantly “positive symptoms of schizophrenia, including delusions and hallucinations. These debilitating symptoms blur the line between what is real and what isn’t…”

The actor said that Annika Noelle fed the doll’s line from 20- to 30-feet away. He then played to the mannequin, which proved to be both a good and a bad experience for him.

The outlet asked about the camerawork which was sometimes jerky in the scenes featuring the dummy. Atkinson stated that the tool was effective as it showed how “erratic the situation really is.”

Thomas Needs Taylor On The Bold and the Beautiful

Fans have been crying out for Dr. Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) to come back. As a psychiatrist, she would be able to help her son when he needs her the most.

“When I first came onto the show, Taylor (Hunter Tylo) was there. I 100% agree that now would be the perfect time for Taylor to come back into her son’s life… but there are logistics in making that happen. You have to find a way to make it work.”

While Thomas may think that nobody knows what’s going on with him, Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) has already noted that something is off about him. As seen in the above image, he’s worried about some of the things that he’s been saying. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also indicate that as soon as next week Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will find the mannequin in Vincent Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) apartment and set off the alarm bells.