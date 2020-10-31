Chanel West Coast Dresses Up Like An ‘Austin Powers’ Fembot For Halloween & Poses On A Bed

Chanel's costume included a pink mini dress.

Chanel West Coast got into the Halloween spirit a little early by rocking a costume that was flirty, fun, and totally shagadelic.

On Friday night, the 32-year-old Ridiculousness star took her 3.5 million Instagram followers on a trip back to the swinging ’60s with her sultry look based on the evil fembots featured in the 1999 spy spoof Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. In the film, the villainous Dr. Evil tried to use the blond female robots to seduce Austin, but the groovy spy used his “mojo” to defeat the synthetic seductresses. This involved doing a provocative dance in a pair of Union Jack briefs until the androids’ heads exploded.

The original fembots rocked pale pink babydoll dresses with sheer skirts and fluffy marabou trim. Chanel’s costume included a bubblegum pink mini dress with a much tighter fit. It was crafted from opaque fabric with a slight sheen to it. The garment had wide shoulder straps and a low neckline that displayed the rapper’s décolletage. The cups were covered with shiny faux fur, and the skirt’s high hemline boasted matching trim. Small pieces of the cotton candy-colored fluff also decorated Chanel’s platform stiletto sandals. Her tall shoes were a lighter blush hue, and they featured thin buckle straps around the ankles. Her only visible accessories were a number of thin silver bangle bracelets.

The “No Plans” songstress completed her look with a blond wig styled in a vintage bouffant hairdo with curled ends and thick bangs. A piece of ribbon tied in a small, neat bow adorned the front of her rounded crown of hair.

The room Chanel was photographed in featured retro wallpaper decorated with depictions of tropical plants, sets of stairs, multicolored walls, and tiled floors. She posed on a bed covered with a textured white comforter. Plain white pillows were stacked up near the headboard, and one decorative velour throw pillow with gold embroidery had been placed in front of the pile. A neon pink sign above the bed read “It was all a dream.”

In her first photo, Chanel got on her knees and squatted down so that her round posterior didn’t quite touch the bedding. She arched her back, rested her left hand on her exposed left thigh, and reached up to fluff her hair with her right hand. She opened her mouth wide and gave the camera a smoldering look.

In her second shot, the “Heaven’s Calling” singer sat back on the bed with her tan, toned legs stretched out in front of her. She propped herself up on her right hand. In her caption, she hinted that the fembot ensemble isn’t the only Halloween costume that her fans will get to see her rocking this year.