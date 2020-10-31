‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Chase & Jackie Meet For Dinner, But She Harbors A Secret

Chase is thrilled to have his mom, Jackie Templeton, in town and the week of November 2 on General Hospital will see them meeting up for dinner. She will be working closely with Peter August and that will keep her pretty busy. However, she always seems to have time for her son, but the secret that she is keeping under wraps may have something to do with him.

It was revealed recently on General Hospital that as fans had expected, Jackie and Finn had an affair. It was the night before she married his dad and that has brought much tension in their family. So much so that Finn left them to make a new life for himself. However, it looks like those feelings between them has returned once she arrived in town. They discussed what happened back then and that brought viewers up to speed on why Finn doesn’t want anything to do with his dad and his wife. Coming up this week, spoilers from Soap Central indicate that Chase will spend time with his mom, but Finn has some uneasy feelings about something.

Those feelings may have something to do with his fiancé Anna Devane after she was attacked by her twin sister Alex. It could also be about Jackie. General Hospital spoilers also tease that she is keeping some sort of secret to herself.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Ever since fans found out that Finn most likely had an affair with his father’s wife, that brought up rumors of Chase’s paternity. Many are wondering if Jackie may have gotten pregnant with Finn’s baby the night before the wedding and passed the baby off as Gregory’s child. Could Finn actually be Chase’s father and that is the secret that Jackie is keeping from everyone?

That would certainly complicate things for the four of them. It was just recently revealed that longtime actor Gregory Harrison will be taking over the role of Gregory Chase soon. Chase and Finn’s dad will be returning to Port Charles and that may be when things will eventually be revealed.

Finn is planning a wedding with Anna, but this revelation could put a hold on their relationship for a bit. That would also blow up everything that Chase has ever known about his family. He obviously adores both his parents and has been trying to get Finn to make up with them.

The Chase family drama is heating up on General Hospital and fans are anxious to find out what secrets are being kept.