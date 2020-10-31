‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Jack Struggles

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, November 2, tease that it is time for the Abbott family to lay its matriarch to rest, which causes Jack some trouble. Theo manages to bring out the best in everybody except Kyle.

Over the years, Jack (Peter Bergman) shared a complicated relationship with his mother, Dina (Marla Adams). He continues to struggle to come to terms with her death, according to SheKnows Soaps. He gathers with his sisters Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Traci (Beth Maitland) before the celebration of their mom’s life. Dina didn’t want sadness, so they try to create a party to remember their mother.

Things aren’t going so well during the reception, but Theo (Tyler Johnson) shows up with a big entrance and gets everybody dancing to one of Dina’s favorite songs, and then they share memories of her. They aren’t all idyllic, but they do represent Dina’s life well. Overall, it ends up being an uplifting affair, and Dina gets the sendoff she deserves, but Kyle overreacts a bit to his cousin’s takeover of the goodbye.

Meanwhile, before they make it to the memorial, Kyle (Michael Mealor) ends up caught between Summer (Hunter King) and Lola (Sasha Calle) during a coffee stop at Crimson Lights. Lola admits she lit a candle for Dina, and Summer happens in on the scene. She’s clearly not happy to see Kyle’s ex there. Then, Lola warns her to allow the day to be about Dina and not about her, which Summer doesn’t appreciate.

Johnny Vy / CBS

Kyle begs Summer to go ahead and attend the celebration of his grandmother’s life, and they share some pleasant thoughts about Dina. Kyle manages to give Summer a sweet compliment, and it seems that perhaps all isn’t lost for them because they’re connecting. It seems like Summer is going to struggle to get past Lola, though, which may end up dooming her and Kyle.

Finally, Chance (Donny Boaz) scores some points with Abby (Melissa Ordway) and her mom. He runs across Dina and Ashley in the park, reminiscing about their mother, and Chance takes some time to talk to his girlfriend’s mom. They laugh in imagining Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) and Dina enjoying time together in the afterlife. Chance also brags about how amazing Abby is to Ashley. He discusses that they’re planning a future together and how great Abby is doing.

Abby lets Ashley know that she sees a beautiful future with Chance, and Ash couldn’t be happier for her daughter.