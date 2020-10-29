‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Adam Rejects His Name

The Young and the Restless episode that aired on Thursday, October 29, featured Adam deciding to change his name and tell Nick, Victoria, and Victor. Elsewhere, Chelsea passed out. Kyle lashed out at Theo, and Phyllis gave Summer some advice.

At Crimson Lights, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) informed Sharon (Sharon Case) that she left Adam (Mark Grossman). Although Sharon was in a great mood about her successful cancer treatment, she immediately worried about Adam’s state of mind. Chelsea told Sharon that he was all hers.

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) came in, and she took Chelsea to the patio to discuss their designs, but Chelsea said she was out of inspiration. Chelsea rubbed her head, and then as she walked out, she fainted, and Chloe screamed for help.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) were flirting at The Grand Phoenix, and he got a text from his younger brother. Nick left, and Summer (Hunter King) walked in. She and Phyllis talked about the possibility that Kyle (Michael Mealor) still loved Lola (Sasha Calle). Then, Summer urged her mom to take Nick’s help in buying out Victoria instead of her regular brand of solving problems.

Upstairs, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz) talked about the possibility of having a child sometime soon, and Abby noted she had to help plan Dina’s (Marla Adams) memorial.

At the Abbott mansion, Kyle showed up, and Jack (Peter Bergman) welcomed him in. The doorbell rang, and Kyle opened the door to Theo (Tyler Johnson). Jack apologized to Theo for not contacting him sooner, and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Traci (Beth Maitland) appeared, giving their apologies too. Abby got there as they all brainstormed ideas for Dina’s sendoff.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Theo realized he was the only family member who didn’t receive a piece of jewelry made from Teardrop of Love. When the topic of Dina’s will came up, Kyle didn’t like that Theo asked when she’d last changed it. They got into an argument about how Theo was part of the family that Dina never wanted. Jack intervened, and later Theo talked to Traci about being an outsider. Elsewhere Abby and Ashley talked about her plans to get pregnant. Kyle warned Jack that Theo would be a thorn in their sides forever.

Chance stopped by Adam’s penthouse to let him know the official inquiry was over, and Adam was cleared. Adam let his former friend know that Chelsea left him, and he was refocusing. Chance worried about what Adam had planned. He later told Abby that her brother had something in the works.

At Newman Enterprises, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick agreed to call a temporary truce to present a united front against Adam. They wondered what he had planned. Then Adam entered, and he surprised them by saying he’d decided not to be part of the Newman family. He asked for them to leave him alone. After he went, Nick and Victoria didn’t quite believe their brother.

Adam met Victor (Eric Braeden) at Society, and he handed his father the court order changing his last name from Newman to Wilson. For Adam, it represented washing away the crimes of his old self and becoming somebody new. Victor warned his son that he’d crossed a line in his own mind. Later, he told Victoria and Nick about their brother’s name change, and Victoria asked her dad to let it go.

In the park, Kyle said Summer was right. They were better off apart.