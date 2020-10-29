Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She Kicked Cameras Out Of Her Home While Filming ‘RHOC’

Braunwyn Windham-Burke admitted that she reached her breaking point while filming the 15th season of the Real Housewives of Orange County and ultimately ripped off her mic and tried to kick the Bravo cameras out of her home when she couldn’t take it any longer.

As The Sun reported, the reality star felt like she reached a point where she felt she was being pushed too far.

“There are many moments this season that pushed me out of my comfort zone with filming. At one point when they were filming, I ripped off my microphone and said; ‘F*ck you, get out of my house!’ and slammed the door,” she revealed.

When they didn’t leave, she said she thought: “What? I just told you to get out!”

“But it ended up being a really amazing day and you’re here for it all,” she added. “It is one of the most important days of my life so I’m glad they stuck around.”

She went on to say that she felt she had been more open than any other housewife that she has witnessed in the history of the franchise.

“I let the cameras into parts of my life that I’ve never seen on a Housewives show before,” she said.

That includes stuff that she admits will be difficult to rewatch when the episodes air.

Despite everything, however, she said that the year has been one of the most transformative of her life as she films with her seven kids at home during the coronavirus pandemic. On top of that, she has split from her husband Sean, though the two remain married

She explained that he has moved out of the family home and the two are seeking to redefine their relationship.

She even revealed that she is seeing someone new, though she declined to reveal the name of her new partner, adding that she is happier than she has been in a long time and that things were going well in her home despite the craziness.

Casey Durkin / Getty Images

Fans know that there has been a lot of drama on the currently airing season of the franchise. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Braunwyn unfollowed co-star Kelly Dodd as filming ended for the current series.

Former housewife Vicki Gunvalson weighed in on the drama, saying that the women remaining on the show were fake, which is why she believes the 15th season will be shorter than traditionally.