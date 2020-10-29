Here’s When Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Could Tie The Knot

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announced that they are tying the knot after dating for five years, but they haven’t said much about their big wedding plans. Now, a source revealed that the two singers could get hitched sooner rather than later.

A source told US Weekly that Blake is excited to make Gwen his wife.

“Blake is just ready to be married and wants it to happen very soon,” an insider said. “Don’t be surprised if it happens by the end of the year.”

Blake isn’t the only one champing at the bit the get hitched.

“Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted,” another source said, according to a separate report from US Weekly. “Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends. She didn’t wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom.”

The 44-year-old country crooner announced that he had asked Gwen to be his wife earlier this week.

“Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 … And the rest of my life … I love you. I heard a YES!” he captioned a photo showing the couple standing in front of a stone wall wearing baseball caps.

The 51-year-old pop star held up her hand to show off her new ring.

Gwen showed off the same image, sharing with her followers that she had said yes to his traditional proposal, which took place on one knee after he asked her father for permission.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

The pair started dating as they were both going through a divorce from their spouses. Gwen was splitting from Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale and Blake was separating from country crooner Miranda Lambert. The two met while filming The Voice together five years ago.

Because the couple has been together for so long, people have often referred to Blake as Gwen’s husband, she recently revealed. But they finally decided to make it official.

One insider suggested that the timing of the engagement was suspect, however. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the couple may have decided to make the big announcement a few weeks into filming The Voice in order to give ratings a bit of a boost.

On top of that, they let fans know on the night that the show aired, something the insider said was calculated to make producers happy.

That doesn’t mean the engagement is for show, however. The two are reportedly deeply in love.