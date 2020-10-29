Tiffany Trump Reportedly Puts Legal Carreer On Hold So She Can Stump For Her Father

Tiffany Trump had the option to take the bar exam a few weeks ago, but instead of taking the next step in her burgeoning legal career, the youngest Trump daughter opted to travel around the country working for her father’s re-election campaign.

As OK Magazine reported, Tiffany wants to wait to pursue her legal career until she knows what is happening with her father’s own situation.

On top of that, she wants to help Donald Trump gain a second term in the Oval Office. As a result, she has been traveling in important battleground states like North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota.

Part of her strategy has been to make appearances at events supporting the LGBTQ+ community, for which Tiffany recently received backlash.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tiffany made a speech following a Pride event in Florida, but some left that her appearance was offensive given the Trump administration’s attempts to dismantle legal protections for those in the LGBTQ+ community.

Tiffany received her Juris Doctor from Georgetown in May as her mother Marla Maples announced on social media.

“Hallelujah you’ve done it honey! I love you… I’m so proud of you. And for the work you inspired and helped manifest today as a virtual celebration of #2020graduates around our country You are a blessing, a light and you are so loved,” she wrote at the time.

The graduation is a notable accomplishment for the Trump family, given that she is the only one to achieve that level of education.

“The 27-year-old daughter of Donald and his second wife Marla Maples managed to outshine her older siblings when she graduated from law school last May, making her the most accomplished member of the family. Tiffany received her Juris Doctor from Georgetown, the school that both Eric and Ivanka attended for at least some of their undergraduate work,” the outlet noted.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

While it isn’t clear what her future career goals include, Tiffany could get a job in Washington D.C., since the D.C. bar recently made an emergency exception that allows recent law school graduates to practice in the area before taking their bar exam.

If she decided to, Tiffany could submit a statement of her plan to take the bar exam and then work under this coronavirus pandemic exception.

However, if her father loses his bid for re-election, she might decide to head to Florida or California to practice instead. Her next opportunity to take the bar will be in February.